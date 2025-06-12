Andrew Cuomo Ad Leans Into Racism With Edited Photo of Zohran Mamdani
A campaign ad for Cuomo featured a deceptively edited photo of the new front-runner in New York’s mayoral race.
A pro–Andrew Cuomo super PAC released a mailer this week that modified the image of Zohran Mamdani, the progressive front-runner in New York City’s mayoral race, to appear as if he has a darker, longer beard.
The altered image of Mamdani, a New York state representative, appeared next to text on a mailer claiming that Mamdani “rejects” the police and capitalism. It also claimed that Mamdani “rejects Israel,” on the basis that the Ugandan-born Democratic Socialist supports a nonviolent Palestinian-led movement known as BDS that advocates for economic sanctions against Israel.
The advert also advertised Mamdani as a candidate who “rejects Jewish rights,” claiming that he “refuses to recognize Israel as a Jewish state.” It was developed by Fix the City Inc., a group predominantly paid for by DoorDash, according to the group’s website.
Fix the City denied releasing the mailer.
“The mailer was proposed by a vendor; upon review it was immediately rejected for production and was subsequently corrected,” Liz Benjamin, a spokesperson for the group, told The New Republic. “We are disturbed that this was posted online without our consent.”
But the backlash was already underway.
“Andrew Cuomo is afraid he’ll lose, so his donors want you to fear me,” the assemblyman posted on X Thursday. “His SuperPAC just sent out a mailer that artificially lengthened and darkened my beard.
“This is blatant Islamophobia—the kind of racism that explains why MAGA billionaires support his campaign,” he added.
Mamdani’s connection to New York City’s Jewish community was challenged by a curveball during last week’s mayoral debate when he was asked, as a hypothetical mayor of New York City, if he would visit Israel.
“I believe you need not travel to Israel to stand up for Jewish New Yorkers,” Mamdani said. “That is what I’ll be doing as the mayor.”
Why Mamdani would be involved with sensitive foreign affairs as the local leader of New York is unclear, but the debate moderators did not appear privy to their own lack of rationale. Instead, they followed up by questioning Mamdani if he believed Israel had a right to exist.
“I believe Israel has a right to exist,” he said.
“As a Jewish state?” the moderator pressed.
“As a state with equal rights,” Mamdani replied.
Speaking with Fox 5’s Good Day New York in the wake of the debate, Mamdani clarified that he is “not comfortable supporting any state that has a hierarchy of citizenship on the basis of religion or anything else.”
The gross visual attempt to sway the voters of New York appears especially desperate on the heels of Mamdani’s surging numbers: A survey published late Wednesday found that—for the first time—Mamdani had actually topped Cuomo’s campaign, beating the ex-governor by 35 percent to 31 percent. The survey was conducted by Public Policy Polling for Democrat Justin Brannan’s city comptroller campaign.
Cuomo’s continued presence in the race nearly defies logic. The former New York governor was forced to resign from his leadership position in 2021 after he was deemed too corrupt for Albany. Four years on, several major political backers, including a lobby of New York City landlords, have forced Cuomo back into the limelight, surging him toward a political comeback to Gracie Mansion despite his lagging popularity.
This story has been updated.