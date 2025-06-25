MAGA Has a Depraved New Plan for Democratic Star Zohran Mamdani
Influential right-wing groups are calling on President Trump to deport the young progressive who just won New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary.
MAGA Republican groups are calling for the deportation of New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani.
On Wednesday, the day after the 33-year-old democratic socialist handily secured his party’s nomination, the New York Young Republican Club, or NYYRC, took to X, begging Trump immigration advisers Stephen Miller and Tom Homan to revoke Mamdani’s U.S. citizenship and deport him.
“The radical Zohran Mamdani cannot be allowed to destroy our beloved city of New York,” the NYYRC’s post states. “The Communist Control Act lets President Trump revoke @ZohranKMamdani’s citizenship and promptly deport him. The time for action is now—@StephenM and @RealTomHoman, New York is counting on you.”
In the replies, the X account for the Republicans for National Renewal tweeted, “We fully support this initiative. Communist radical Zohran Mamdani should be remigrated as soon as possible,” and the John Birch Society approvingly posted a “100” emoji.
The message was reposted by the accounts of numerous conservative figures, including Gavin Wax, who was formerly the NYYRC president as well as the chief of staff for recently departed Federal Communications Commissioner Nathan Simington, who has recommended Wax as his successor.
Also floating the vile idea was the Notre Dame College Republicans group, which urged “DHS to deport (Mamdani) entirely,” as well as Justin Lee of the conservative religious journal First Things and self-ascribed “wartime conservative” Will Chamberlain, among other MAGA social media users.
Mamdani has been on the receiving end of such odious and absurd attacks before. Earlier this month, Republican New York City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino called for Mamdani to be deported during a tirade in which she cited an NYYRC post that said he “shouldn’t have been allowed into the United States in the first place” and called to “remigrate him.”
At the time, Mamdani responded by calling Paladino’s remarks “hateful rhetoric” and a “reflection” of Trump’s “authoritarian administration,” according to the New York Daily News.
“But let me be clear,” Mamdani continued. “New York belongs to all of us. The MAGA extremists may try to divide us, but the movement we’ve built is proof of the enduring promise of this city. And we’re not going anywhere.”