Israel’s Wish for “Regime Change” in Iran: Is It Fantasy—or Policy?

If escalation was the word of the year in 2024 and obliterate is the word of the month for June 2025, now be prepared to mumble “regime change” for the remainder of 2025 and going into 2026.

As far as Israel is concerned, the idea of igniting regime change in Iran did not end with the 12-day war that just (we think) ended. In fact, if there is no new nuclear agreement, if Iran retains adequate quantities of highly enriched uranium—which apparently it does—and if it has residual capabilities to produce a military nuclear device, Israel’s fixation with regime change in Tehran may possibly shift from fantasy to policy.

For Benjamin Netanyahu, it is not a fantasy but rather the providential fulfillment of his political raison d’être, ordaining himself as the savior of Western civilization. In more earthly and concrete terms, he views this as an opportunity to turn the calamitous debacle of the October 7, 2023, Hamas terror attack into a strategic triumph in 2025. “We are changing the landscape of the Middle East,” he has ceremoniously declared on several occasions recently, hinting that he envisions Israel as an omnipotent hegemonic power in the region.

The Iranian regime is a vile, violent, oppressive, terror-sponsoring theocratic entity. But none of that means that regime change, however attractive an idea it is to entertain, is a feasible option through external means. “Regime change” usually refers to an internal transition from one type of government to another through revolution or a coup. History is replete with such processes.

External regime change is something completely different. It means the deposing of a leader or an entire government through foreign military intervention or a comprehensive political destabilization and undermining campaign. There are four examples of success in modern history: Germany and Japan in 1945, following a devastating world war, two atom bombs, and a protracted American occupation to install the change; the U.S. invasion of Panama in 1989, deposing Manuel Noriega; and the U.S.-instigated coup d’état in Iran in 1953 that led to the fall of Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh and triggered a series of events culminating in the Islamic Revolution of 1979. Readers of The New Republic surely also recall the U.S. Marines overthrowing Queen Lili’okalani of Hawaii in 1893. But other than that, attempts at regime change were extravagant debacles and lasting quagmires: Vietnam, Cambodia, Afghanistan, and most recently Iraq in and since 2003. And this was the United States, the world’s greatest and most powerful superpower, not Israel.