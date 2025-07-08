Trump Blows Up At Reporter Asking About Jeffrey Epstein

President Trump responded to a question about his administration’s closure of the Jeffrey Epstein case—something that has enraged his deepest base for days—with dismissiveness and indignation.

At the president’s televised Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, a reporter asked about the administration’s recent conclusion that disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein killed himself and that there was no silver-bullet client list, which directly contradicted what multiple senior Trump officials had been saying for months, and in some cases years. The reporter also asked about a missing minute in a roughly 11-hour video the Department of Justice released capturing Epstein’s final hours in prison the night he died.

“Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein?” Trump replied angrily. “This guy has been talked about for years. You’re asking—we have Texas, we have this, we have all of the things. And, are people still talking about this guy? This creep?

“That is unbelievable. Do you wanna waste the time?” he said, gesturing to Attorney General Pam Bondi. “Do you wanna waste the time? I mean I can’t believe you’re asking a question about Epstein at a time like this, when we’re having some of the greatest success, and also tragedy, with what happened in Texas. It just seems like a desecration.”

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump GOES OFF on reporter for asking about Jeffrey Epstein, Pam Bondi says the child p*rn Epstein files can NOT be released, ever.



TRUMP: "Are you still talking about - Jeffrey EPSTEIN? ... We have Texas, this, all of the things...are people still talking… pic.twitter.com/SsNWZHkd4Y — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 8, 2025

Then Bondi chimed in, referring to the February interview she did on Fox in which she said that she had the Epstein client list on her desk “right now,” causing MAGA loyalists to rejoice prematurely.

“My response was, ‘It’s sitting on my desk to be reviewed’—meaning the file along with the JFK, MLK, files as well. That’s what I meant by that.”

Bondi is stretching the truth here. Her exact question then was: “The DOJ may be releasing the list of Jeffrey Epstein’s clients? Will that really happen?” And her response was: “It’s sitting on my desk right now to review.” She is willfully ignoring that she hyped up a client list, which is a major holy grail for a significant portion of Trump’s MAGA base—people like Alex Jones, Liz Wheeler, and more.