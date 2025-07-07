MAGA Spirals After Shock Trump Conclusion on Jeffrey Epstein

The Trump administration has severely deflated conspiracy theories surrounding the case of Jeffrey Epstein.

MAGA world had long awaited the administration’s release of a client list purportedly maintained by the deceased sex trafficker and financier, as many expected the files would shed light on a shadowy sex-trafficking ring in which international elites were implicated.

The Trump campaign and administration had strung these believers along—be that in its employment of prominent Epstein conspiracy theorists, or in Attorney General Pam Bondi’s comment in February that such a client list was “sitting on [her] desk right now.” In March, Trump invited MAGA influencers to the White House, giving them binders on the Epstein files that, in reality, contained what Guardian columnist Arwa Mahdawi called “a whole lot of heavily redacted nothing.”

Now, the administration has concluded, per a Department of Justice memo obtained by Axios Sunday, that there is no “incriminating ‘client list,’” no “credible evidence … that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals,” and no “evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties” (Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving 20 years for child sex trafficking and other offenses, being the only Epstein associate already charged).

Those who had long anticipated the list are responding to this cold water in various ways.

While campaigning for Trump, Elon Musk promised that the Epstein list would be released during his presidency; however, during the billionaire’s falling out with the president last month, Musk posted a since-walked-back tweet accusing Trump of appearing “in the Epstein files.” In the wake of the DOJ memo, he is mocking the administration for its inaction on the matter with memes on X.