MAGA Spirals After Shock Trump Conclusion on Jeffrey Epstein
The far right is pissed at Donald Trump after he rejected a popular conspiracy theory on Epstein’s death.
The Trump administration has severely deflated conspiracy theories surrounding the case of Jeffrey Epstein.
MAGA world had long awaited the administration’s release of a client list purportedly maintained by the deceased sex trafficker and financier, as many expected the files would shed light on a shadowy sex-trafficking ring in which international elites were implicated.
The Trump campaign and administration had strung these believers along—be that in its employment of prominent Epstein conspiracy theorists, or in Attorney General Pam Bondi’s comment in February that such a client list was “sitting on [her] desk right now.” In March, Trump invited MAGA influencers to the White House, giving them binders on the Epstein files that, in reality, contained what Guardian columnist Arwa Mahdawi called “a whole lot of heavily redacted nothing.”
Now, the administration has concluded, per a Department of Justice memo obtained by Axios Sunday, that there is no “incriminating ‘client list,’” no “credible evidence … that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals,” and no “evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties” (Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving 20 years for child sex trafficking and other offenses, being the only Epstein associate already charged).
Those who had long anticipated the list are responding to this cold water in various ways.
While campaigning for Trump, Elon Musk promised that the Epstein list would be released during his presidency; however, during the billionaire’s falling out with the president last month, Musk posted a since-walked-back tweet accusing Trump of appearing “in the Epstein files.” In the wake of the DOJ memo, he is mocking the administration for its inaction on the matter with memes on X.
Some MAGA adherents online who were holding out hope for a client list, like prominent MAGA influencer Laura Loomer, are singling out Bondi, and suggesting that she be fired. Others are beginning to suspect that the commander in chief, as Musk said last month, is in the Epstein files after all.
Progressive users online are elevating the latter prospect, with even Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell getting in on the action.
“Why is Trump hiding the Epstein Files from you?” Swalwell posted Monday morning. “Any of you clowns who went to the White House earlier this year to play a part in Trump’s circus want to wager a guess?”
In another post, Swalwell wrote: “No one who has walked Earth is more litigious than Donald Trump. If Trump is NOT in the files he would have already sued @elonmusk for saying he IS in the files.”
“The absence of Trump’s legal actions speaks VOLUMES.”