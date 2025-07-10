Former X CEO Linda Yaccarino suffered gross sexual harassment from none other than Grok, Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence bot, shortly before she abruptly left her position.

Grok went rogue earlier this week after engineers at xAI tweaked the robot’s code, and began espousing horrific antisemitic and white supremacist rhetoric—par for the course considering that Musk has turned the site into a breeding ground for hate speech.

But that wasn’t all “MechaHitler” Grok was up to. The program also wrote disgusting sexual comments about Yaccarino in response to gross prompting from X users.

Screenshot

The posts have since been removed.

On Wednesday, Yaccarino announced her sudden departure from X “after two incredible years.” It’s not clear that Grok’s statements contributed to her departure from X, which fell into massive turmoil during her tenure. Yaccarino gave no explanation for leaving, but a person familiar with the matter told NBC News it had been in the works for about a week.