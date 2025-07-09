Stable Genius Trump Asks African Leaders to Tell Him Who They Are

At the beginning of Trump’s Wednesday “multilateral lunch” event to discuss commercial opportunities with five West African leaders, Trump asked his guests to say “a few words to the press.” But as the first spoke, Trump changed his mind, interrupting him to ask the heads of state to just state their name and country.

“Perhaps we can start with you, please,” Trump said at the beginning of the meeting, motioning to Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani. “Great gentleman, by the way.”

Ghazouani introduced himself, thanking Trump for hosting the leaders and applauding his supposed peace efforts. As he described Mauritania’s strategic location and investment opportunities, such as rare earth minerals, Trump—himself not known for brevity—began to grow impatient as Ghazouani’s remarks had gone on for about seven minutes.

An irked Trump gave the Mauritanian leader the wrap-it-up gesture, shook his head, and threw up his hands. Catching this, Ghazouani said, “I don’t want to spend too much time on this,” before Trump cut him off.

“But I appreciate it very much, I appreciate it,” Trump went on. “Maybe we’re going to have to go a little bit quicker than this, because we have a whole schedule.”

Trump then proposed that the African heads of state just state “your name and your country.”

It was not the only awkward exchange of the event, as Trump would go on to compliment the president of Liberia, a country whose official language is English, on his English speaking, and welcome an offer from the president of Senegal to build a golf course where Trump could “show off [his] skills.”