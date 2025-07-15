Trump Loses Key Supporter as Lara Trump Calls Him Out on Epstein

Lara Trump called for “more transparency” on the government’s disastrous investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

Last week, the Justice Department’s memo declaring that Epstein kept no “incriminating ‘client list’” led to widespread outrage from Donald Trump’s supporters, who’d waited with bated breath for the administration to release a list of names.

During an appearance on conservative YouTuber Benny Johnson’s show, Trump’s daughter-in-law tried to walk the line between siding with the president and appeasing the fuming MAGA crowd he’d promised answers to.

“Well, I do think that there needs to be more transparency on this, and I think that that will happen,” she said.

Trump tried to defend her father-in-law’s pathetic response to the outrage. “As for the links to the president, I know that this is probably not the number one thing he’s focused on,” she said.

“I don’t know that this was top of mind for him, but he hears all the noise, and he hears all of the consternation out there, and I think he’s gonna want to set things right as well,” Trump continued. “So I believe that there will probably be more coming on this, and I believe anything that they are able to release that doesn’t, you know, damage any witnesses or anyone underage or anything like that, I believe they will probably try to get out sooner rather than later.”

To those who were upset by the DOJ’s findings, she assured them there was no greater conspiracy at work. “There’s no, like, great plot to keep this information away—that I’m aware of,” she said. “I do just believe that maybe it’s been slow rolled for reasons that hopefully we understand down the line.”

But the president doesn’t seem the slightest bit interested in providing more answers. Instead, he’s fighting conspiracy theories with more conspiracy theories. Last week, he took to Truth Social to insist that the Epstein files are “Radical Left inspired Documents” created by Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Joe Biden, and that the administration ought “not waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about.”