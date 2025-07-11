The Trump Administration Is Fracturing Over the Epstein Files

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino may be planning to resign amid major MAGA backlash over the Department of Justice’s Jeffrey Epstein investigation according to one of Donald Trump’s slimiest allies.

Laura Loomer, a prominent MAGA influencer in the president’s circle posted on X Friday declaring that Bongino was “seriously thinking about RESIGNING” in response to Attorney General Pam Bondi’s “mishandling” of the Epstein file release. Axios confirmed that the two had sparred on Wednesday.

“Source tells me it’s very likely that Bongino resigns from the FBI unless Pam Blondi is FIRED by President Trump or resigns from the DOJ,” Loomer wrote.

Earlier Friday, Loomer said that Bongino had played hooky Friday to consider his options, as a stark schism opened up between Trump and his MAGA acolytes to whom he spoon-fed conspiracies.

It’s important to keep in mind that Loomer has her own agenda when she “reports” on the Trump administration, and is desperate for any job that will keep her in close to the Oval Office.

After the DOJ’s memo declaring that the alleged sex trafficker kept no “incriminating ‘client list’” was released, Loomer had immediately called for Bondi to be fired. This isn’t the first time that the far-right activist has attempted to get involved with personnel decisions at the White House. In April, a meeting she had with Trump led directly to the dismissal of three Pentagon officials, and has repeatedly attacked administration officials she deems to be disloyal to the president.

Now, Loomer could find herself near the epicenter of yet another major shake up.