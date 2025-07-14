Supreme Court Gives Trump Power to Destroy Education Department
Donald Trump just got a green light to gut the Department of Education.
The Supreme Court on Monday cleared the way for Trump to destroy the Department of Education.
In May, a federal judge in Massachusetts issued an injunction barring the administration from firing 1,300 of the just over 4,000 employees of the agency.
On Monday, the high court, along ideological lines, granted the administration’s emergency request to lift the injunction and allow Trump to proceed with dismantling the agency.
While the majority provided no explanation for its order—which is just the latest instance of the court preventing lower courts from reining in the president’s lawlessness—Justice Sonia Sotomayor penned a dissent, joined by fellow liberal justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson.
“The President must take care that the laws are faithfully executed, not set out to dismantle them. That basic rule undergirds our Constitution’s separation of powers,” Sotomayor wrote. “Yet today, the majority rewards clear defiance of that core principle with emergency relief. Because I cannot condone such abuse of our equitable authority, I respectfully dissent.”
