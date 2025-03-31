Mike Waltz’s Latest Desperate Group Chat Defense Is Total Nonsense
Donald Trump’s national security adviser has backed himself into a corner.
National Security Adviser Mike Waltz is grasping at straws to defend the fact that he invited The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg to a Signal group chat about bombing Yemen.
During an interview on Fox News last week, Waltz attempted to explain away the enormous bluster by claiming that the editor’s number had simply been “sucked in” to his phone.
“I’m sure everybody out there has had a contact where you, it was, it said one person, and then a different phone number,” Waltz told the network.
“But you never talked to him before, so how is the number on your phone?” pressed Fox’s Laura Ingraham.
“Well, if you have somebody else’s contact, and then somehow it gets sucked in. It gets sucked in,” Waltz said.
That response—which comes from an individual who is supposed to be the pinnacle of American expertise on national security matters—completely misunderstands how cell phones work. Lest it need explanation, cell phones do not “suck in” phone numbers; instead, numbers are inserted by the people who use the device.
“This isn’t The Matrix,” Goldberg told NBC News Sunday, responding to Waltz’s comments. “Phone numbers don’t just get sucked into other phones. I don’t know what he’s talking about there.”
“My phone number was in his phone because my phone number is in his phone,” Goldberg continued. “He’s telling everyone that he’s never met me or spoken to me. That’s simply not true.”
Democratic Representative Sean Casten was a little more blunt, branding Waltz as “full of shit.”
“If what he says is true, then he is choosing to discuss classified information on a platform where—in his own telling—he has no control over who is listening in,” Casten tweeted Sunday afternoon, reposting a clip of Goldberg’s interview. “Either he’s a liar or a traitor. Pick one.”
Waltz was the singular admin for a group chat created earlier this month on the retail app Signal in which over a dozen senior Trump administration officials discussed seemingly classified information regarding an imminent attack on Yemen. To make matters worse, Waltz blindly added Goldberg, who reported on the exchange last week. Donald Trump has continued to back Waltz publicly, but in private, the president was reportedly “mad” and “suspicious” that Waltz had Greenberg’s contact in his phone to begin with.
Former intelligence officials have warned that America’s adversaries “undoubtedly” already have the chat records, largely thanks to the Trump administration’s Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff’s physical presence in Russia when he was added to the chat.
In an interview with MeidasTouch Tuesday, former National Security Adviser Susan Rice said that Witkoff’s use of Signal while in Russia basically hand-delivered news of the attack to the Kremlin hours before it took place.
“Russians have whatever Witkoff was doing or saying on his personal cell phone,” Rice told the podcast.
The Signal fiasco also angered U.S. military pilots, who claimed that such a careless leak had blatantly put the lives of servicemembers at risk. Dozens of interviewed Navy and Air Force pilots told The New York Times that the Trump administration’s operational security blunder had not only upended decades of military doctrine, but had also shattered pilots’ trust that the Pentagon would prioritize their safety.
“The whole point about aviation safety is that you have to have the humility to understand that you are imperfect, because everybody screws up. Everybody makes mistakes,” Lieutenant John Gadzinski, a retired Navy F-14 pilot who flew combat missions from aircraft carriers in the Persian Gulf, told the Times. “But ultimately, if you can’t admit when you’re wrong, you’re going to kill somebody because your ego is too big.”