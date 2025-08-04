MAGA Flips Out After Jasmine Crockett Calls Trump a “Piece of S***”
The right is losing their minds over a word the president has used to attack people too many times to count.
Representative Jasmine Crockett has struck a nerve in the MAGA-verse after calling President Trump a “piece of shit” at a Sunday event by the progressive group MoveOn.
The Texas representative spoke about the need for Democrats to get “aggressive” with their reform, for example, by reining in the Supreme Court with a code of ethics.
“Listen, Donald Trump is a piece of shit, we know that. He is,” Crockett said, to applause. “But in a functioning democracy, he still would not be able to get away with this. But he’s been able to get away with this because the House Republicans are complicit. He’s been able to get away with this because Senate Republicans are complicit. But most importantly, the courts, especially the Supreme Court, is complicit.”
Crockett’s characterization of Trump has since been shared widely on X, incensing right-wing users, who have, in turn, attacked her demeanor, appearance, and outfit (Crockett was wearing—brace yourself—ripped jeans). Many, of course, also stooped to gutter racism.
Conservative commentator Kyle Becker said Crockett “has absolutely lost her mind.” The website Conservative Brief wrote that she is “unhinged” and “showing clear signs of Trump Derangement Syndrome that prevents her from wearing decent clothes.” “Very classy,” wrote an “America First” user.
Another prominent MAGA account called Crockett an “attention whore,” and apparently attempted to get X’s chatbot, Grok, to make a lewd joke about how she “may have gotten knee holes on her Black Jeans.” When Grok failed to produce the user’s clearly desired joke about fellatio, the account requested that it “be more creative and remove the woke crap.”
Pro-Trump commentator David Freeman (known on X by the alias Gunther Eagleman) called the congresswoman “Ghetto Trash.” “Tell me she is not ghetto!!” wrote another popular right-wing account.
It’s all a bit rich coming from a crowd who will defend to the last breath a president who’s done more than any individual to make political language more unhinged and coarse.
Trump, after all, is a byword for name calling and repeatedly employs four-letter words in his public remarks. At his 2024 Madison Square Garden campaign rally, for instance, he called Kamala Harris a “shit vice president.” He has a penchant for calling Crockett (and, frequently, other critics of his who are Black) “low IQ.”
This is to say nothing of the countless reports, some notorious, of Trump using vulgarities in closed-door settings.