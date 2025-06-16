Trump Wants to Ban a Quarter of the World From Traveling to the U.S.

The “Trump Phone” is coming this fall.

President Trump’s son Eric Trump went on Fox Business’s Mornings with Maria to discuss how the new phone can be used to “correct” a political sphere they think is unfairly targeting them.

“More and more we’re using technology as a company to correct the problems. Obviously Truth Social was to correct freedom of speech, right? I mean, he lost his throughout the political process. Obviously crypto—we’ve got the biggest projects in crypto—was to correct another problem, the fact that they were debanking all conservatives. I was the most cancelled person probably in the country,” the president’s second son said. “And now we’ve got Trump Mobile, and Trump Mobile is going to revolutionize, kind of, cell phones, mobile calling.”

“We’re going to do it better, we’re going to do it safer, we’re going to have more functionality, more features. And the coolest thing about all these ventures is that we’re doing it right here in the United States. You’re not calling up call centers in Bangladesh, you’re doing it right out of St. Louis, Missouri. You’re gonna have phones that are made right here in the United States of America.… It’s gonna be cheaper, 47 bucks a month, you’re gonna have more international dialing for free, hundreds of countries.… It is the biggest bang for the buck, and we’re really excited to get into this space.… Obviously real estate’s always been our bread and butter but … I really believe we’re gonna have one of the great kind of tech platforms as part of the Trump organization.”

The phone drops in September for $499 (preorder for $100 down) and we still don’t even know what it really looks like, if it’s waterproof, or if it will actually be made in America, as no notable smartphone is. All we know it that it’s Trump’s, and that will very well be enough for some people. The Verge’s David Pierce noted that it would be “utterly unfathomable” for the Trump Organization to produce a good, working phone at that price, with multiple contradictory specs, in the next three months.

This family just cannot stop coming up with these modern snake oil salesmen side hustles that likely work on a good chunk of their base. From the Trump Gold Card, to pawning his influence to the highest crypto buyer, to even the sneakers—these guys will stop at nothing to make a buck. All while we’re forced to take them at their word over questions about conflicts of interest with the Trump Organization and President Trump.