Netanyahu Unveils Final Plan for Gaza—and Says Trump Is Cool With It
Benjamin Netanyahu is going full steam ahead.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed Thursday that Donald Trump is totally fine with his illegal takeover of Gaza.
During an interview with Fox News, host Bill Hemmer pressed Netanyahu on whether the U.S. government had agreed with his plan to fully occupy Gaza.
“Has President Trump given the green light for your plan to take over the remaining 25 percent of Gaza and occupy all of it?” Hemmer asked.
“Well, you know, he understands that it’s Israel who’s gonna do the fighting. It’s not American soldiers,” Netanyahu replied.
“Did he give you a yes?” Hemmer pressed.
“Well, he just says, ‘I know Israel will do what it has to do,’ and we haven’t gotten into that kind of discussion,” Netanyahu said.
Netanyahu said that he and Trump had discussed conducting a “humanitarian search” in Gaza before Israel conducts its “final” military action, which would involve moving the remaining Palestinians into so-called “safe zones.” But in Gaza, humanitarian safe zones are a common target of the Israeli military, leaving Palestinians with nowhere left to go.
The prime minister also said that Trump had agreed that they need to lay down “key principles” the day after Israel’s final purge. While Netanyahu said that a civilian government needed to be installed in Palestine (he claimed to have no interest in ruling the region), he noted that Israel would need to be in charge of Gaza’s security to ensure that Hamas did not reemerge.
Netanyahu revealed on Fox News that Israel intended to occupy all of Gaza “in order to assure our security, remove Hamas there, enable the population to be free of Gaza, and to pass it to civilian governance that is not Hamas and not anyone advocating the destruction of Israel.”
“That’s what we want to do. We want to liberate ourselves and liberate the people of Gaza from the awful terror of Hamas,” he said.
Netanyahu has directed the massive military campaign that has killed more than 60,000 people, causing widespread destruction and famine. Now he claims he wants to liberate the very people his military has been illegally and indiscriminately killing.