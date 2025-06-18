The Supreme Court’s Anti-Transgender Ruling Is a Tortured Mess

The Supreme Court upheld a Tennessee law that banned gender-affirming treatments for minors on Wednesday, giving states a free hand to restrict access to puberty blockers and hormone therapies for young transgender Americans.

Chief Justice John Roberts, who wrote for the court, rejected a Fourteenth Amendment challenge that had been brought against the law. “This case carries with it the weight of fierce scientific and policy debates about the safety, efficacy, and propriety of medical treatments in an evolving field,” he wrote. “The voices in these debates raise sincere concerns; the implications for all are profound. The Equal Protection Clause does not resolve these disagreements.”

It is fitting that Roberts wrote the majority opinion in United States v. Skrmetti because it is representative of his court’s slipshod approach to major, high-profile cases. The Supreme Court’s conservative majority effectively engineered a landmark case on transgender rights in which no transgender person is a named litigant, reducing them and their interests to an easily ignored abstraction. The result is tortured reasoning, misapplied precedents, and a transparently outcome-oriented ruling.

Skrmetti was expected to be a landmark ruling on whether transgender Americans, as a group, could receive a heightened level of judicial protection under the equal protection clause. Instead, the justices upheld the statute on narrower grounds by holding that it did not discriminate on the basis of sex or gender identity at all.