Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump’s New Defense Secretary Is a Total Nightmare

Here are some of the most outrageous things Pete Hegseth has said.

Pete Hegseth stands on stage
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Donald Trump has appointed Fox & Friends co-host Pete Hegseth as the Secretary of Defense—and he’s one of the worst choices yet.

“Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in America First,” Trump said in a statement Tuesday night. “With Pete at the helm, America’s enemies are on notice—Our military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down.”

While Hegseth is a veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, he is significantly less experienced than a traditional pick to head the Department of Defense. Hegseth once called the very same Iraq war that Trump and JD Vance just spent weeks pretending to critique “an example of what we got right, when we got it right.”

He will now run the Pentagon and command 1.3 million active duty troops. Or, maybe fewer: just last week, Hegseth said, “I’m straight up just saying, we should not have women in combat roles.”

“It hasn’t made us more effective. Hasn’t made us more lethal. Has made fighting more complicated,” he explained. “Our institutions don’t have to incentivize that in places where traditionally—not traditionally, over history—men in those positions are more capable.”

Hegseth doesn’t seem to want anyone but white men to be in the military. In his 2024 book The War on Warriors, Hegseth painted the military as anti-white and suffering from a “long-term infection of radical left wing social justice policies.”

He wrote that “affirmative action posts have skyrocketed, with ‘firsts’ being the most important factor in filling new commanders. We will not stop until trans-lesbian Black females run everything!

Trump seemed to echo many of Hegseth’s complaints on the campaign trail, with his own ramblings about “woke” military leadership.

Hegseth has repeatedly fear-mongered about the spread of Islam in the United States, both as a contributor to Fox News and in his 2020 book American Crusade.

“Just like the Christian crusaders who pushed back the Muslim hordes in the twelfth century, American Crusaders will need to muster the same courage against Islamists today,” Hegseth wrote in his book.

“Islamists—and even mainstream Muslims—use aggressive tactics to exploit American ‘tolerance’ as utter weakness in order to achieve accommodations that would never otherwise be tolerated,” he wrote. “I’m not talking about on the battlefield, I’m talking about in our classrooms, city councils, and social media.”

Hegseth has also complained about Muslim birth rates in states such as Michigan, which has the largest Arab population in the country. He pushed fears about the “integration” of Muslims into American society and has lamented France’s changing “demography” in the wake of the Syrian refugee crisis, which he compared to an invasion.

“Next to the communist Chinese and their global ambitions, Islamism is the most dangerous threat to freedom in the world. It cannot be negotiated with, coexisted with, or understood; it must be exposed, marginalized, and crushed,” he wrote in American Crusade.

Unsurprisingly, Hegseth is a big supporter of “proud Islamophobe” Laura Loomer.

Although he graduated from Princeton University, Hegseth has criticized elite universities. “I have a new rule, the more elite the university and advanced a graduate is, the dumber they are,” Hegseth said on an episode of Fox News’s The Five. “If you went to an Ivy League, prove that you have any common sense at all.”

Hegseth has claimed that he sent his degree from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government back.

Maybe he’s right. In 2019 Hegseth, laughed on air about not washing his hands for 10 years, saying, “Germs are not a real thing. I can’t see them, therefore, they are not real.”

This story has been updated.

Trump’s First Executive Order May Be a Military Purge
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Losing GOP Senate Candidate Claims Election Fraud—Because of Course

Republican candidate Eric Hovde is unwilling to accept his defeat in the Wisconsin Senate race.

Wisconsin Republican Senate Candidate Eric Hovde speaking with a mic in his hand, as others look on
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Despite Republicans winning control of the presidency, the Senate, and likely the House, one losing GOP candidate is still alleging fraud in his race and refusing to concede.

Wisconsin Senate candidate Eric Hovde, who lost to incumbent Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin, posted a video on X Tuesday afternoon claiming inconsistencies in the vote tally, citing everything from a surge in “same-day registration on a rainy day” to a sudden spike in absentee ballots, as well as “voting irregularities” in Milwaukee.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Hovde had refused to concede but not requested funds needed for a recount, according to the Wisconsin Republican Party. He addressed that question in the video, saying “asking for recount is a serious decision that requires careful consideration.”

“Further, there are meaningful limits on a recount, because they don’t look at the integrity of a ballot,” Hovde added, before complaining about two third-party candidates on the ballot.

Hovde claimed that Democrats “organized and funded a phony America First candidate,” Thomas Leager, in addition to Libertarian candidate Phil Anderson, both of whom Hovde claimed took votes away from him.

“Is this right and fair to deceive voters? Is this the democratic process we want?” Hovde asked.

Hovde probably isn’t pushing for a recount because his complaints don’t actually address the vote count. Instead, he’s upset that his margin was low enough to have third-party candidates matter in Baldwin’s margin of victory. Wisconsin, like the other battleground states in this election, was won by Donald Trump and in fact clinched his victory. If Hovde is mad about his loss, he has only his own campaign to blame.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Republicans Are on the Brink of Massive Power—and Already in Disarray

House Republicans can’t even agree on Mike Johnson anymore.

Mike Johnson looks to the side while standing at a podium
Nathan Posner/Anadolu/Getty Images

House Speaker Mike Johnson’s job may be in jeopardy once again.

Some conservative lawmakers are plotting to nominate an alternative candidate to Johnson during internal GOP elections this week, The Hill reported Tuesday.

One source told The Hill that “there will be a nomination” on Wednesday.

Johnson, a close ally of President-elect Donald Trump, has expressed confidence that he will be reelected. “I think you’ll have total unity in the party,” he said.

The Louisiana Republican previously faced a failed challenge to vacate the speakership from Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie. He has also been openly criticized by Representative Chip Roy, who said that there were “a lot of Republicans” who were concerned about Johnson.

Roy said Tuesday that it “seems likely” that Johnson will have a challenger in the vote but did not clarify whether he or someone else would be the one to challenge the current speaker.

Johnson said Tuesday that Republicans will be “ready to deliver” Trump’s 2025 agenda.

“We will be ready day one. We are prepared this time,” he said.

Ready for what, exactly? Johnson has previously promised to push for government spending reform that could threaten Medicare, the Affordable Care Act, and Social Security. Johnson has also said he would repeal the CHIPS Act, which is set to create hundreds of thousands of jobs and bring in billions of dollars, even though it’s not currently on the GOP agenda. He later walked back that statement by saying it wasn’t on the agenda.

Republicans have begun warning Trump’s transition team that it cannot select any more Republican representatives to the president-elect’s Cabinet, because it threatens the GOP’s narrow House majority.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump’s First Executive Order May Be a Military Purge

The order could place the military under the president’s total command, like never before.

Donald Trump speaking into a mic
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump’s transition team has a “warrior board” executive order ready for the president-elect’s desk. 

An executive order draft is floating around MAGA world that would establish a Trump-appointed “warrior board” with the power to purge any three- or four-star generals as it sees fit. The board would send its dismissal recommendations to Trump and they would be acted upon within 30 days.

The draft executive order, which was first reported on by The Wall Street Journal, makes it easy to quickly remove military officials “lacking in requisite leadership qualities” but leaves open the question of what those requisite qualities are. The executive order draws on General George C. Marshall’s 1940 creation of a “plucking board” led by retired general officers to “remove from line promotion any officer for reasons deemed good and sufficient.” But that plucking board was to uplift young officers with high potential, not to cull anyone not perfectly aligned with MAGA. 

It’s not yet clear if Trump will sign the executive order, but Trump has held vitriol toward certain military leaders for some time now. He has vowed to weaponize them against the “enemy within,” to fire anyone involved in the 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, and to create a task force to weed out “woke generals.”  

“This looks like an administration getting ready to purge anyone who will not be a yes man,” former Army lawyer Eric Carpenter told The Wall Street Journal. “If you are looking to fire officers who might say no because of the law or their ethics, you set up a system with completely arbitrary standards, so you can fire anyone you want.”

This draft may be ready to see President-elect Trump’s desk on day one.

Putin Aide Issues Ominous Warning About Trump’s New “Obligations”
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Biden Admin Admits That 30-Day Deadline on Israel Was Totally Made Up

The State Department announced that it won’t be taking any action after its previous threat to limit military assistance to Israel.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets the press while boarding a plane
RODRIGO OROPEZA/AFP/Getty Images
Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Last month, the Biden administration gave Israel a 30-day deadline to increase aid flow to Gaza, or the U.S. would potentially cut military assistance. On Tuesday, that deadline came and went without Israel facing any consequences.

Aid groups including Oxfam, Mercy Corps, and Save the Children issued a statement Tuesday saying Israel failed to meet any of the conditions that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken laid out in an October 13 letter to Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer. These include increased civilian access to food and other necessities.

“Israel’s actions failed to meet any of the specific criteria set out in the U.S. letter,” the statement read. “Israel not only failed to meet the U.S. criteria that would indicate support to the humanitarian response, but concurrently took actions that dramatically worsened the situation on the ground, particularly in Northern Gaza.”

In a press briefing on Tuesday, State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said, “I certainly don’t have a change in U.S. policy to announce today.”

“We have seen some steps being taken. There need to be some additional steps that are also taken,” Patel added. “There is nobody in this administration saying that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is pristine.… It continues to be a crisis.”

On Tuesday, Israel announced that it was opening a new crossing into Gaza, meeting one demand in the October 13 letter, but there were no indications that any aid had traveled through it. At least 44,383 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s brutal war on the territory since October 7, 2023, including more than 16,765 children.

A July study from the medical journal The Lancet estimates that the actual death toll could exceed 186,000, taking into account thousands of bodies trapped under rubble and indirect deaths due to the destruction of infrastructure, including hospitals and food distribution systems. Last month, 99 health workers who worked in Gaza sent President Biden a letter saying that they had “witnessed crimes beyond comprehension,” urging a U.S. arms embargo to Israel.

Those pleas appear to have fallen on deaf ears in the Biden administration and the State Department, following a pattern where expert advice on Gaza has been ignored by top U.S. officials. During the 2024 election campaign, any potential changes in policy toward Israel and Palestine were dismissed by Kamala Harris’s campaign, a factor that likely contributed to her loss.

Donald Trump’s incoming administration is bringing in hawks who support Israel’s further killing and destruction, including Representative Elise Stefanik as the new ambassador to the United Nations and former Governor Mike Huckabee as ambassador to Israel. In his last few months as president, Joe Biden has a chance to not only negotiate an end to the war but save lives, and he seems to be passing it up.

Twitter screenshot Matt Viser @mviser: QUESTION: President Biden, do you think we can get a hostage deal by the end of your term? PRESIDENT BIDEN: Do you think you can keep from getting hit in the head by a -- a camera behind you? (with transcript of script)
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

MAGA Launches Deranged Campaign to Replace Marco Rubio With Nepo Baby

Now that Florida Senator Marco Rubio is headed to Donald Trump’s Cabinet, MAGA is out in full force with one specific candidate in mind for his replacement.

Donald Trump shakes hands with Marco Rubio at a Trump rally
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Best buds Donald Trump and Marco Rubio at a Trump rally on November 4

MAGA world is trying to cast its personal faves into seats opened up by Trump Cabinet nominations. Its fan fictions may unfortunately become reality.

Republican senator and election denier Katie Britt told Axios Tuesday that she thinks Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should appoint Lara Trump, President-elect Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, to Marco Rubio’s Senate seat as he leaves to serve as Trump’s secretary of state.

“She just got off a historic win,” Britt told Axios. “She understands the America First agenda. For me, I think she would be a tremendous pick, a voice for hard working families and another mom of school aged kids that understands what we’re up against, and that’s to fight to protect the American dream.”

Britt isn’t the only one calling for a Senator Lara Trump. “Lara Trump needs to be the nominated replacement by Governor DeSantis for Rubio,” MAGA Representative Anna Paulina Luna said on X. “She will keep the seat and avoid a messy primary for FLORIDA. Well spoken. Kicked butt on election integrity. Etc.”

CNN’s Steve Contorno reported that DeSantis is feeling the “constant drumbeat” of pressure from MAGA acolytes to make this happen. Lara Trump has yet to comment.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

You Won’t Believe How Much Rape Threats Increased After Trump’s Win

Donald Trump’s win has prompted a sickening surge in online rape threats.

Donald Trump touches the microphone on a podium while speaking
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Far-right trolls, chauvinists, and the people who idolize them have made it abundantly clear in the days since Donald Trump was elected that, in their world, women will not be autonomous and should not feel safe.

Across social media, young men are parroting white supremacist, Hitler fan, and far-right political pundit Nick Fuentes, who wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Your body, my choice. Forever,” hours before the election was even called in Trump’s favor.

That post was viewed more than 90 million times and reposted more than 35,000 times, according to an analysis by the Institute for Strategic Dialogue. But between Thursday and Friday, the ISD found that the phrase itself had taken root online, proliferating by a 4,600 percent increase.

Just for reference, that’s exponentially larger than the last major hate-speech wave on X, which saw a ninefold increase in the use of the n-word in the wake of Elon Musk’s acquisition of the platform.

And the violent, misogynistic phrase has seemingly spilled from the digital ecosphere into daily life, as well, with parents reporting that young boys were caught leveraging the violent language against girls in school.

School officials in Minnesota issued a notice to parents on Friday that they were aware of “misogynistic … transphobic, and homophobic memes and messages” directed toward students in nearby school districts, including the phrase “your body, my choice.”

“Our country is facing a period of significant division, and the recent election has stirred a range of emotions. Although Hopkins Public Schools is nonpartisan, we recognize that the outcome of the election has and will continue to spark instances of racism, homophobia, and sexism in school communities across the nation and state, including here in Hopkins,” wrote Dr. Rhoda Mhiripiri-Reed, superintendent of the Hopkins Public Schools system, in a letter that encouraged parents to reach out to local authorities if their children received such messages.

The election results have seemingly created a safe space for misogynists to crawl out of the woodwork. In Texas, activists celebrating Trump’s win overtook Texas State University’s San Marcos Campus, raising signs that read “Women are property” and “Homo sex is sin,” and lists that designated women and slaves as “types of property.”

At best, the comments are unsavory rage bait being regurgitated by people who are unaware of the ramifications or depth of the hyperconservative, misogynistic belief. But they have the double-sided effect of making women—who have had their reproductive rights systematically stripped away from them on a state-by-state basis since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022—feel incredibly unsafe on the precipice of an overwhelmingly far-right administration.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump’s Climate Plans Are Such a Disaster Even Exxon Is Worried

Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods is warning about Donald Trump’s grim climate plans.

Chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil Darren Woods speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum
KARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

Even the Exxon CEO is telling Trump to reel it in on the environment.

Exxon Mobil chair and chief executive Darren Woods warned President-elect Donald Trump against withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement—as Trump has promised to do again—at the annual United Nations COP29 climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Tuesday.

“I don’t think the challenge or the need to address global emissions is going to go away. Anything that happens in the short term would just make the longer term that much more challenging,” the executive said in an interview with Politico.

The Exxon CEO warned about the danger of carbon border tariffs, in particular, which have been floated by some in Trump’s inner circle and would levy taxes on imports produced at a higher carbon emissions level than in the United States.

“I think it’s a bad idea. It’s a really bad idea,” said Woods. “I think carbon border adjustment is going to introduce a whole new level of complexity and bureaucratic red tape. I don’t think it’s going to be very effective.” He said he prefers a regulatory apparatus based on carbon intensity.

While Woods complained about Biden’s energy policies, he still warned Trump about making too dramatic a rightward shift on the climate issue in general.

“We all have a responsibility to figure out, given our capabilities and ability to contribute, how can we best do that,” Woods said. “How the Trump administration can contribute in this space is to help establish the right, thoughtful, rational, logical framework for how the world starts to try to reduce the emissions.”

The only problem is that Trump is completely uninterested in a “rational, logical framework.” The president-elect thinks climate change is a “hoax,” wants to “drill, baby drill,” and is sure to roll back any Biden-era environmental regulations, as he’s nominated climate denier Lee Zeldin to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Take a Wild Guess Why Trump Had Sudden Change of Heart on TikTok Ban

Donald Trump actually loves TikTok now.

The TikTok logo
Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Donald Trump wants to save TikTok, after trying to get it banned during his first administration.

Before leaving office in 2020, Trump attempted to ban TikTok through an executive order claiming the app was a threat to “the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States.” Now he is expected to halt a ban put in motion by President Joe Biden.

So what changed?

Kellyanne Conway explained the president-elect’s newfound support for the insidiously addictive video-sharing app.

“He appreciates the breadth and reach of TikTok, which he used masterfully along with podcasts and new media entrants to win,” Conway told The Washington Post.

“There are many ways to hold China to account outside alienating 180 million U.S. users each month. Trump recognized early on that Democrats are the party of bans—gas-powered cars, menthol cigarettes, vapes, plastic straws, and TikTok—and to let them own that draconian, anti-personal choice space,” she said.

Conway managed to describe the president promising to bring back his “travel ban” targeting people from predominantly Muslim countries, including refugees from Gaza, as being in opposition to the so-called “party of bans.”

As Conway said, Trump was able to use TikTok to appeal to younger voters, which helped propel him to victory. Trump’s social media team garnered 3.2 billion TikTok views since the president-elect started using the app in June, according to the Post. In one of his first videos on the app he declared, “I’m gonna save TikTok.”

But Trump’s affair with TikTok started before he ever used the app.

After Trump stated his intent to ban the app, TikTok altered its algorithm and content moderation so that pro-Trump content would do better, according to The Information.

Trump would go on to court Jeff Yass, a major Republican donor and one of the largest investors in TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance. Yass also reportedly donated to Accuracy in Media, which funded the doxxing of pro-Palestinian college students.

The deadline by which ByteDance must divest from its U.S.-based TikTok operations is January 19, the day before Trump’s inauguration. The company has given no indication that it intends to comply, and challenged the ban as being unconstitutional.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Reveals His True Intentions for Gaza With New Israel Ambassador

Former Governor Mike Huckabee has made his own feelings on Gaza clear.

Mike Huckabee and Donald Trump shake hands while sitting at a table
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Donald Trump has tapped former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee to serve as the next ambassador to Israel.

“Mike has been a great public servant, Governor, and Leader in Faith for many years,” Trump said Tuesday in a statement. “He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him. Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East!”

This will be the first time that the two-term ex-governor has held a diplomatic post, and the nomination gives little indication that Trump has legitimate intentions to deescalate the war. Huckabee has been a vocal defender of Israel amid its lopsided conflict against Palestine. In June, he came out against a potential ceasefire deal between the two countries, arguing to NewsNation that Hamas should not be negotiated with and that the only solution for the war would be their complete surrender.

“This is like trying to negotiate with the Nazis in World War II. You just don’t,” Huckabee told the network. “You beat them. You defeat them. You eradicate them.”

Israel has killed more than 43,000 people in Gaza in the more than yearlong war, with an additional 102,000 people injured in the conflict, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. A report by the United Nations Human Rights Office, published last week, found that close to 70 percent of those killed were women and children, with five- to nine-year-old children comprising the majority of the dead. Roughly 80 percent of the victims were killed in residential buildings or similar housing.

Huckabee, an ordained Southern Baptist minister, first visited Israel in the early 1970s at the age of 17, and has since visited the country dozens of times. In 2011, Politico reported that the two-time Republican presidential candidate would make a meal out of his trips to Israel, often spending several weeks in the country, while other visiting politicos would simply stop there to “check a box” along their campaign trail.

Huckabee has argued that the term “West Bank” is offensive—he prefers referring to the region in the Old Testament terms “Judea” and “Samaria.”

And Huckabee has landed himself in the midst of a litany of other Middle East controversies for his staunch defenses of Israel. In 2015, the conservative drew ire for likening the Obama administration’s maneuverings on the Iran Nuclear Deal to the Holocaust, claiming that the president was “marching Israelis to the door of the oven.”

This story has been updated.

