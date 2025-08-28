Immigration Agents Arrest Firefighters in Middle of Battling Wildfire

Multiple firefighters present at the scene spoke to the Times anonymously out of fear of retribution.

It’s extremely unusual for federal agents to make an arrest during an active wildfire, especially in an isolated location like Bear Gulch. All while the fire gets actively worse as temperatures rise.

“I asked them if his (family) can say goodbye to him because they’re family, and they’re just ripping them away,” another firefighter told the Times. “And this is what he said: ‘You need to get the (expletive) out of here. I’m gonna make you leave.’”