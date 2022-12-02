After Needless Delay, GOP-Controlled Arizona County Certifies Election Results

Now, Republicans like Senators Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, and Josh Hawley are billing themselves as more pro-worker than the president, given that they voted for the paid leave amendment.

Biden & union bosses cut a deal that alienated rail workers by ignoring their core concern, paid sick days. The current collective bargaining system is out-of-date & out-of-touch. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 2, 2022

Biden is left losing on both counts—practically, as a supposed advocate for workers, and politically, as a Democratic president. Biden could have put up an actual fight for paid sick leave, rather than feebly suggesting he’ll fight for it later. It would have been good politics, and morals too.

Instead, Biden did not express his support for the paid sick leave measure that his caucus overwhelmingly supported in the House and Senate, nor did he engage with the notion that perhaps the best way to avert a strike is to address demands that prompted the threat in the first place.