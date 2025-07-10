Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Robert McCoy/
/

Kristi Noem Delayed DHS Response to Texas Floods With Outrageous Rule

The Department of Homeland Security responded to the deadly floods in Texas days later—thanks to Noem.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks at a DHS podium with several people standing behind her.
Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is refusing to take responsibility after a report found that she personally instituted a rule that created obstacles in the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s response to the deadly floods in Texas over the July 4 weekend.

Per a Thursday CNN report citing four FEMA officials, Noem recently enacted a requirement that DHS expenditures exceeding $100,000 be signed off by her office. As a result, the agency was unable to deploy proactive Urban Search and Rescue squads near anticipated areas of flooding, as it usually would. While state rescue teams sprang into action, “FEMA officials realized they needed Noem’s approval before sending those additional assets”—and they didn’t receive it until Monday, at which point floodwaters had been raging for over 72 hours.

Texas’s request for aerial imagery to help with search and rescue efforts was also “delayed as it awaited Noem’s approval for the necessary contract,” and, at a FEMA-manned disaster call center, “callers have faced longer wait times as the agency awaited Noem’s approval for a contract to bring in additional support staff.”

It’s a damning report describing a policy one former Customs and Border Protection official called “absolutely nuts,” according to Federal News Network.

Noem dismissed the report out of hand during a Thursday morning appearance on Fox and Friends, even laughing when co-host Griff Jenkins brought it up, before fixating on the outlet that published it rather than the direct line FEMA officials drew between her policy and delays in the disaster response.

“Well there you go. Fake news,” Noem said. “CNN, again, is absolutely trash, what they are doing by saying that. Because our Coast Guard, our Border Patrol, [Border Patrol Tactical Unit] teams were there immediately. Every single thing … they asked for, we were there.”

Noem continued, “The fact that CNN is continuing to be political and push out fake information and false information and lies is not shocking, but it’s a disservice to the country. It’s a real disservice to the country because people start to mistrust anything that comes out, then, over the news.”

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Green Card Holder in “Alligator Alcatraz” Details Inhumane Conditions

“We are in a cage of metal bars with the lights on 24 hours a day,” U.S. permanent resident Leamsy Izquierdo said from inside the camp.

Cages with bunkbeds inside the Alligator Alcatraz facility in Florida.
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

U.S. permanent resident and reggaeton artist Leamsy Izquierdo has revealed that conditions in “Alligator Alcartraz,” where he is detained, are as inhumane as advertised.

“There’s no water here for people to bathe. I haven’t showered for four days, there’s no water, no toothpaste, they don’t let you out for even a minute to get some air,” said Izquierdo, whose stage name is Leamsy La Figura, in a phone call later shared online by his partner Katia Hernández. “We are in a cage of metal bars with the lights on 24 hours a day, and the mosquitoes seem like elephants.”

Izquierdo has been detained at Alligator Alcatraz since Friday.

“They give us food only once a day, food that has even been infested with worms. The lights are never turned off, they’re on 24 hours a day,” he continued. “And the mosquitoes seem like elephants.”

Izquierdo is a lawful permanent legal resident of the United States, but was scooped up and deported on extremely short notice after he was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and simple assault in Miami-Dade County on July 2.

“He never attacked anyone,” Hernández told Telemundo 51. “The police didn’t give him time to explain.”

The Trump administration has been very defensive of conditions in their shining concentration camp on a hill.

“The reporting on the conditions in the facility is completely false,” Stephanie Hartman, director of communications for the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said to CBS News. “The facility meets all required standards and is in good working order.”

Izquierdo’s case, much like that of Kilmar Abrego Garcia and countless other immigrants, shows just how indiscriminate and extrajudicial Trump’s immigration crackdown is. Ordinary people will continue to suffer while Trump and his inner circle delight in their pumped-up detainment and deportation numbers.

More on so-called “Alligator Alcatraz”:
The Grand Opening of an American Concentration Camp
Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Thom Tillis Reveals Infuriating Reason RFK Jr. Was Confirmed

A senator who cast a key vote apparently decided to just wait and see what happens.

Senator Thom Tillis speaks to reporters in the Capitol
Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg/Getty Images

North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis revealed that Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was confirmed because one senator decided to believe his lies. 

During an exclusive interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper Wednesday, Tillis responded to the claim that Kennedy had gone back on his promises to Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, who serves as the chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

“The main reason I supported Kennedy was because Bill Cassidy thought that we should see how it plays out,” Tillis said

But Cassidy, who had led the charge on Kennedy’s confirmation, had been duped. 

In February, Cassidy had promised before the Senate that, if confirmed, Kennedy would “maintain the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendations without changes.”

But in early June, Kennedy stripped that committee of all of its members. 

In a post on X Monday, Cassidy explained that “now the fear is that the ACIP will be filled up with people who know nothing about vaccines except suspicion.

Cassidy also claimed that Kennedy had “committed that he would work within current vaccine approval and safety monitoring systems and not establish parallel systems,” and that he would not use his position to “wrongfully sow public fear” about vaccines. 

In May, Kennedy announced that he’d made changes to the CDC’s recommended vaccine schedules without ACIP’s input, upending the decades-old consensus-driven method for making recommendations. Kennedy has also repeatedly sown doubts about vaccines, touting conspiracy theories and possible health risks for the measles vaccine amid a massive measles outbreak.  

Most Recent Post
Robert McCoy/
/

ICE Official Reveals Disturbing Blacklist Behind Roundup of Students

ICE agents are using the shady online blacklist Canary Mission to target student protesters.

Tufts University Student Rümeysa Öztürk
Mel Musto/Getty Images

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement official revealed Wednesday that the agency’s efforts to deport foreign students for their purportedly “radical,” pro-Palestinian beliefs relies on Canary Mission—an anonymously run website that seeks to dox and render unemployable students and academics accused (often falsely) of promoting “hatred of the USA, Israel and Jews.”

During a federal trial in which numerous academic groups are challenging Trump’s ideological deportations, ICE official Peter Hatch, who compiles background reports on agency targets, testified that the Department of Homeland Security’s so-called “Tiger Team,” in early 2025, “rapidly compiled over 100 reports based on a list of 5,000 people identified on the Canary Mission website,” the Knight First Amendment Institute reports.

Though there were other sources, Hatch said “most” of the names he was given to investigate came from Canary Mission, CNN reports.

Canary Mission is notorious for frequently conflating pro-Palestinian advocacy or criticisms of Israel with antisemitism. Take, for instance, the case of Tufts University Ph.D. student Rümeysa Öztürk, who in March 2024 wrote a pro-Palestinian op-ed in the school’s newspaper—which was enough to earn her a listing on the website. Then, this March, she was plucked off the street by masked, plainclothes ICE agents, and the agency baselessly accused her of supporting Hamas.

Öztürk’s case and others led many to suspect that Trump’s ICE was taking deportation orders from Canary Mission. Hatch’s testimony confirms as much, and the administration’s reliance on the blacklist, in its modern-day rehash of the first and second Red Scares, only deepens the impression that it is fundamentally hostile to the freedom of speech.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Sneaked Huge Gift for Peter Thiel–Backed Company Into Budget

Donald Trump’s budget essentially hands an exclusive contract to Anduril.

A neon sign of the Anduril logo
Thibaud Moritz/AFP/Getty Images

A provision buried deep within Donald Trump’s behemoth budget bill essentially earmarks funds for Anduril, the defense technology company heavily backed by apocalyptic prophet Peter Thiel.

The Intercept reported Wednesday that a provision allocating some of the $6 billion set aside for border tech stipulates that any border surveillance towers must be “tested and accepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection to deliver autonomous capabilities.”

CBP confirmed to the Intercept that Anduril’s Sentry Tower line, which use “autonomous” capabilities to scan the horizon for objects of interest, were the only towers that currently fit the bill’s requirements.

This provision is a massive blow to competitors with similar products, such as Israeli company Elbit or General Dynamics. It also undermines exactly the kind of competition that the Trump administration has said it hopes to foster in the search for the best AI technology to power the American machine for deportation and death.

Thiel’s Founders Fund contributed $1 billion to Anduril during its most recent fundraising round. Anduril was founded by Palmer Luckey, former Representative Matt Gaetz’s brother-in-law. In April, Anduril took over Microsoft’s multibillion-dollar contract to develop an augmented reality headset program with the U.S. Army, and partnered with Meta to make a range of products for the military.

Trump’s budget, which was signed into law last week, provided a whopping $165 billion for the Department of Homeland Security, including $46.5 billion for new border wall construction, $3.2 billion for new technology, and $2.7 billion for new border surveillance.

Read more about increased government surveillance:
Trump Taps Palantir to Create Master Database on Every American
Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Celebrates as FBI Opens Revenge Probe Into Comey and Brennan

The FBI is opening an investigation into two men that Donald Trump absolutely hates.

FBI Director James Comey (L) and CIA Director John Brennan speak at the 2016 Intelligence and National Security Summit in Washington, D.C.
JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

The Trump administration is conducting a spiteful investigation against former FBI Director James Comey and former CIA Director John Brennan as retaliation for their roles in the 2016 Russian election interference scandal.

The FBI reportedly launched its criminal investigation into the two men shortly after it released a review that criticized the 2017 intelligence assessment that found Russian President Vladimir Putin was trying to influence the outcome of the 2016 election in Trump’s favor. Trump has despised them since that initial report, calling Brennan a “total lowlife” and threatening to revoke his security clearance in 2018, and outright firing Comey the year before.

Trump took the time to personally lambaste the men again on Wednesday when asked about why his FBI is investigating them.

“Well, I know nothing about it, other than what I read today, but I will tell you, I think they’re very dishonest people. I think they’re crooked as hell, and maybe they have to pay a price for that,” he said. “I believe they are truly bad people and dishonest people. So whatever happens, happens.”

Most Recent Post
Robert McCoy/
/

Trump Asks African Leaders to Tell Him Who They Are

Donald Trump asked the leaders at the meeting to state their name and country.

Donald Trump zones out at a meeting with African leaders.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

At the beginning of Trump’s Wednesday “multilateral lunch” event to discuss commercial opportunities with five West African leaders, Trump asked his guests to say “a few words to the press.” But as the first spoke, Trump changed his mind, interrupting him to ask the heads of state to just state their name and country.

“Perhaps we can start with you, please,” Trump said at the beginning of the meeting, motioning to Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani. “Great gentleman, by the way.”

Ghazouani introduced himself, thanking Trump for hosting the leaders and applauding his supposed peace efforts. As he described Mauritania’s strategic location and investment opportunities, such as rare earth minerals, Trump—himself not known for brevity—began to grow impatient as Ghazouani’s remarks had gone on for about seven minutes.

An irked Trump gave the Mauritanian leader the wrap-it-up gesture, shook his head, and threw up his hands. Catching this, Ghazouani said, “I don’t want to spend too much time on this,” before Trump cut him off.

“But I appreciate it very much, I appreciate it,” Trump went on. “Maybe we’re going to have to go a little bit quicker than this, because we have a whole schedule.”

Trump then proposed that the African heads of state just state “your name and your country.”

It was not the only awkward exchange of the event, as Trump would go on to compliment the president of Liberia, a country whose official language is English, on his English speaking, and welcome an offer from the president of Senegal to build a golf course where Trump could “show off [his] skills.”

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Crashes Out Over Question About Chaotic Ukraine Aid Pause

Donald Trump appeared to glitch a little when asked about reports that he didn’t know Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had ordered the pause.

Donald Trump frowns while sitting at a table during a meeting with African leaders at the White House
Will Oliver/EPA/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The president is not concerned that his underlings are independently intervening in American foreign policy without any authorization to do so.

Speaking with reporters in the State Dining Room Wednesday, Donald Trump said that he hadn’t given much attention to a CNN report that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had independently halted a weapons shipment to Ukraine last week.

“Sir, yesterday you said you were not sure who ordered the munitions halted to Ukraine—have you since been able to figure that out?” asked a reporter.

“Well I haven’t thought about it,” Trump said. “Because we’re looking at Ukraine right now and munitions. But no, I have not gone into it.”

“What does it say that such a big decision could be made inside your government without you knowing?” the reporter pressed.

“I would know. If a decision is made, I will know. I would be the first to know,” Trump responded. The president, per his own confession on Tuesday, did not know who had made the decision.

Practically everyone was blindsided by news of the halted shipment, including officials in the White House, the State Department, Congress, Kyiv, and America’s European allies, setting off a mad dash within the administration to explain the unexpected directive.

Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday that he was “not responsible” for the canceled shipment, telling the war-battered leader that he had directed a review of U.S. stockpiles but did not order the freeze, according to sources that spoke with The Guardian. The president reiterated that point during a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, telling reporters that he didn’t know who authorized the move.

The White House has refused to confirm that Hegseth was behind the stalled delivery. But even if Hegseth has become the convenient fall guy for the serious foreign policy flub, Trump still doesn’t look good. The White House is stuck in a P.R. nightmare: Either paint its Pentagon chief as a rogue agent, or expose the president’s obliviousness to the inner machinations of his own team and its foreign policy agenda.

Regardless, it’s not the first time that Hegseth has intervened in U.S. foreign policy without Trump’s express approval: In February, the Pentagon chief executed the same flub, pausing a weapons shipment to Ukraine despite the fact that Trump had announced the flow would continue.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Humiliates Himself With Idiotic Question to Liberian President

Donald Trump had the cringiest response to remarks from the president of Liberia.

Donald Trump points while speaking during a meeting with African leaders at the White House
Will Oliver/EPA/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump humiliated himself Wednesday in front of several leaders of African states by revealing just how little he knows about their countries.

During a meeting with leaders from Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal, as part of a multiday summit to discuss “commercial opportunities,” Trump attempted to pay a compliment to Liberian President Joseph Boakai—but fell completely flat.

“Such good English, such beautiful—where did you learn to speak so beautifully?” Trump asked. “Where were you educated? Where? In Liberia?”

“Yes, sir,” Boakai answered.

“Well, that’s very interesting. It’s beautiful English. I have people at this table [that] can’t speak nearly as well,” Trump said.

Trump to the President of Liberia: "Such good English. Where did you learn to speak so beautifully?" English is the official language of Liberia...

[image or embed]

— The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) July 9, 2025 at 1:34 PM

It would clearly surprise Trump to learn that English is the official language of Liberia.

Trump’s condescending compliment reveals only his own ignorance—but one can hardly be surprised. There are some of us who still remember his “shithole countries” comment.

Liberia has already been severely affected by Trump’s dissolution of the U.S. Agency for Internal Development. Liberia previously received an average of $527.6 million in aid annually between 2014 and 2023. Most of that went toward funding 48 percent of Liberia’s fragile health care system. In 2025, the small West African nation was intended to receive $443 million, but it has now seen $290 million of that funding cut.

Additionally, two weeks ago, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy announced that the U.S. would no longer fund a global vaccine program called GAVI, which supplies vaccines to poor children around the world.

In a statement Monday, Liberia said the “high-level Summit aims to deepen diplomatic ties, advance shared economic goals, and enhance security cooperation between the United States and select African nations.” Now the country may be considering accepting immigrants as part of Trump’s massive deportation scheme.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Senegalese President Resorts to Bribing Trump in Trade Meeting

Foreign leaders are now just openly bribing the president of the United States.

Donald Trump smiles in a meeting with African leaders.
Will Oliver/EPA/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye used a tried and true method to curry favor with President Donald Trump: shameless flattery.

“I know you are a tremendous golf player. Golf requires concentration and precision—qualities that also make for a great leader,” Faye said during Trump’s meeting of African leaders on Wednesday. “Senegal has exceptional opportunities to offer, including in the area of tourism. So, perhaps an investment could be made in a golf course in Senegal. It would just be six hours by flight from New York, from Miami, from Europe, or from the Gulf, and that would be an opportunity for you to show off your skills on the golf course too.”

Trump seemed tickled.

“Nice, that’s some way to show off my skills. It’s a long trip to show off my skill. But that’s really nice. And he’s led a very interesting life,” Trump said, responding to Faye. “He looks like a very young person; he’s a little older than he looks. But a fantastic job. He was treated very unfairly by his government, and he prevailed, so congratulations on that.”

Faye, who went from political prisoner in 2023 to the first opposition candidate to win the presidency since 1960, made comments reminiscent of the “luxury jet” that the Qatari government so graciously gifted to Trump (although in that case, Trump asked for the jet first). It’s alarming that the sitting president is susceptible to even the most basic levels of flattery—and that foreign leaders everywhere can tell.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington