Mike Johnson Totally Deflects When Asked About His State’s Crime Rate

“If he is to invest in crime suppression, I hope the president of the United States will look at the facts. Just consider Speaker Johnson’s state, and district,” Newsom said during a press conference on Thursday. “Just look at the murder rate, which is nearly four times higher than California, in Louisiana.”

Louisiana’s homicide rate in 2023 was 19.3 per 100,000 people, 380 percent higher than California’s homicide rate of 5.1 per 100,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Johnson didn’t even try to account for the dismal crime stats.