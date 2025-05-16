Trump’s Tax Bill Falls Apart as He Spirals in Wild Online Rant

The president had resorted to panicking over his collapsing tax opus prior to the vote, posting in all caps on Truth Social that “Republicans MUST UNITE behind, ‘THE ONE, BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL!’”

“We don’t need ‘GRANDSTANDERS’ in the Republican Party,” Trump continued. “STOP TALKING, AND GET IT DONE! It is time to fix the MESS that Biden and the Democrats gave us.”

Committee members, however, were tired of the spectacle.