Trump’s Tax Bill Falls Apart as He Spirals in Wild Online Rant
Despite Donald Trump’s attempt to rally votes, Republicans could not unite behind the budget bill.
Donald Trump’s tax bill is no more.
The House Budget Committee voted against the reconciliation bill Friday, with 16 members voting in favor of it and 21 voting against it. Those opposing the tax bill included Republican Representatives Andrew Clyde, Chip Roy, Josh Brecheen, Ralph Norman, and Vice Chair Lloyd Smucker—the last of whom changed his vote at the eleventh hour.
The president had resorted to panicking over his collapsing tax opus prior to the vote, posting in all caps on Truth Social that “Republicans MUST UNITE behind, ‘THE ONE, BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL!’”
“We don’t need ‘GRANDSTANDERS’ in the Republican Party,” Trump continued. “STOP TALKING, AND GET IT DONE! It is time to fix the MESS that Biden and the Democrats gave us.”
Committee members, however, were tired of the spectacle.
“I do not anticipate us coming back today,” said Chairman Jodey Arrington at the close of the vote. “I’m going to let you know if we’ll return first thing Monday. Know that the weekend is yours.”
Freedom Caucus conservatives argued that the bill did not properly address their concerns, calling for more spending cuts and specific start dates for policy proposals such as Medicaid work requirements.
Republicans could only afford to lose two votes on the Budget Committee. Instead, they lost five—a damning indictment of House Speaker Mike Johnson’s whip operation. Johnson has committed to meeting members over the weekend, though it’s expected to be a long haul to get them on the side of a budget plan that they believe does not do enough to downsize the federal deficit.
“We are writing checks we cannot cash, and our children are going to pay the price,” Roy said in a statement Friday ahead of the vote, admonishing his colleagues for drafting a bill that falls “profoundly short.”
“So I am a no on this bill, unless serious reforms are made today, tomorrow, Sunday. We’re having conversations as we speak, but something needs to change, or you’re not going to get my support.”
“I’m not gonna sit here and say everything’s hunky dory when this is the Budget Committee,” he said. “This is the Budget Committee. We’re supposed to do something to actually result in balanced budgets, but we’re not doing it.”
Trump’s tax cuts for corporations and multimillionaires is estimated to add trillions to the national deficit. To offset the hike, Republicans proposed cutting $880 billion from Medicaid by way of adding work requirements and booting undocumented immigrants off the public health coverage program (undocumented immigrants are ineligible to receive Medicaid, though life-saving care under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act can be covered by emergency Medicaid).
The bill also didn’t follow through on things that Trump had promised to his base, such as stripping taxes from tips, overtime pay, and Social Security benefits.
The House had issued a self-imposed deadline to wrap the bill by Memorial Day, but the Republican-led movement to can Trump’s plan has cast doubt on the status of the reconciliation package. The committee is scheduled to reconvene at 10:00 p.m. Sunday for another vote on the bill. If it passes, the bill would then advance it to the Rules Committee on Wednesday, reported Punchbowl News.
This story has been updated.