Republican Who Claimed “We’re All Going to Die” Won’t Run Again
Iowa Senator Joni Ernst reportedly told sources she would not be seeking reelection.
Iowa Senator Joni Ernst reportedly told confidantes that she would not seek reelection in the 2026 midterms.
Multiple sources told CBS News that Ernst plans to announce her decision next Thursday.
The Iowa Republican’s apparent decision comes just a few months after a horrifying gaffe at a town hall.
When constituents expressed concerns that people would die as a result of President Donald Trump’s behemoth budget bill, she responded by saying, “Well, we all are going to die.” And as voters reeled from her callous comment about millions of Americans being booted from their Medicaid coverage, Ernst doubled down.
The senator’s comments seriously tainted her political reputation, sparking widespread speculation that she would not run again. But Ernst sent mixed signals, refusing to say whether or not she would seek another term.
In June, she brought on Bryan Kraber to manage her 2026 reelection campaign, signaling her intent to turn her sinking ship around. But she also delayed her annual “Roast and Ride” fundraiser until October. Typically, Ernst — who has been in office since 2015 — holds the event in June.
A few Iowa Democrats have already waded into the race, including State Senator Zach Wahls, Des Moines School Board chairwoman Jackie Norris, and State Representatives J.D. Scholten and Josh Turek. Turek even used Ernst’s infamous existential blunder in an ad announcing his candidacy for her Senate seat.
As recently as last week, Ernst claimed she wasn’t concerned about Democratic challengers in her state. “Bring it on, folks. Because I tell you, at the end of the day, Iowa is going to be red,” she said.
One source told CBS News that Ernst feels that she achieved her goal of serving two terms, and now intends to head for the private sector.
