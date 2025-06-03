Joni Ernst Just Made Her Awful Response to Medicaid Cuts Even Worse
The Iowa senator doubled down on her callous remark.
Senator Joni Ernst is apparently standing by her absolutely terrible response to being told that “people will die” if the Senate approves the cuts to SNAP and Medicaid in Republicans’ current budget bill.
When asked by reporters Monday evening about her reply that “we all are going to die” after a constituent expressed her concerns in a town hall, Ernst got defensive.
“I’m very compassionate, and you need to listen to the entire conversation,” she said while getting into an elevator in the Capitol.
“We want to protect the most vulnerable,” she added as the elevator doors closed.
So let’s take a look at “the entire conversation,” as Ernst insists. During a town hall last week, as Ernst was discussing the Medicaid cuts in the bill, one of her constituents called out, “People will die!”
“People are not—well, we all are going to die, so for heaven’s sakes,” Ernst replied.
She later claimed that “we are going to focus on those that are most vulnerable” and that “those that meet the eligibility requirements for Medicaid, we will protect.”
Over the weekend, the Iowa Republican doubled down, posting an outrageous video message on her Instagram story.
“I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize for a statement I made yesterday at my town hall,” Ernst said, while walking through what appears to be a cemetery.
“I made an incorrect assumption that everyone in the auditorium understood that yes, we are all going to perish from this earth,” Ernst continued with a straight face. “So I apologize, and I’m really, really glad that I did not have to bring up the subject of the tooth fairy as well.
“But for those that would like to see eternal and everlasting life, I encourage you to embrace my Lord and savior, Jesus Christ.”
Republicans have added Medicaid work requirements to the budget bill, purportedly to boot non-disabled, jobless Americans off the program. In reality, work requirements could end health coverage for people who are temporarily unemployed, such as those who were recently fired and are looking for a new job.
A report released in February by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities found that implementing work requirements for Medicaid could strip away health care for 36 million Americans—half of Medicaid’s enrollees.
But Ernst seems unbothered by facts.