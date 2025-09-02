Trump Comes Up With Crazy Explanation for Video of White House Window
Donald Trump quickly refuted his own team’s explanation of that viral video of mystery objects being thrown out of the White House.
President Trump gave a strange, clearly made-up answer when asked about a viral video of someone tossing black trash bags out of a White House window.
“There’s a video that is circulating online now of the White House where a window is open to the residence upstairs, and somebody is throwing a big bag out of the window,” Fox News’s Peter Doocy asked Trump during his Tuesday press conference. “Have you seen this?”
“No, that’s probably AI-generated,” Trump replied. “Actually you can’t open the windows, you know why? They’re all heavily armored and bulletproof.”
“So that’s a fake video?” Doocy followed up.
“Well it’s gotta be, because I know every window up there. The last place I’d be doing it is that because there’s cameras all over the place right, including yours,” Trump responded, even though Doocy didn’t ask whether it was the president in the video.
“No, but every window … they’re bulletproof,” Trump continued. “And number one, they’re sealed, and number two, each window weighs about 600 pounds, so you have to be pretty strong to open them up. No, that has to be—where was the window? Let me see it.”
Doocy then showed Trump the video on his phone.
“Maybe for the renovation?” someone in the crowd called out.
“Which is the window?” Trump asked, staring intently at the video.
“It looks like this is the 15th Street side, I think.”
“Yeah those windows are sealed. Those windows are all sealed, you can’t open ‘em.”
The video was not AI-generated, it was very much real. Trump’s own officials admitted as much.
“It was a contractor who was doing regular maintenance while the President was gone,” a White House person told Time in an article published just a few hours before Trump pulled the “that was AI” card.
This was all very strange to watch. Trump jumping so quickly to blame AI after his own staff had already offered an explanation suggests that much of what dominates online discourse —like whether or not Trump is dying—doesn’t always reach the president’s ears. He also appeared to admit his own explanation was a lie when he later clarified, “If something happens really bad, just blame AI.”