New Details Emerge About FBI Finding Trump’s Name in Epstein Files
A report says the FBI took time to redact Donald Trump’s name from the files.
The FBI went through the Epstein files and redacted Donald Trump’s name, according to the “FOIA Files” newsletter by reporter Jason Leopold, published in Bloomberg Friday.
It was previously reported (in a July letter to the Justice Department from Dick Durbin, the Democratic Senate Judiciary Committee ranking member) that, under Attorney General Pam Bondi’s direction, FBI Director Kash Patel ordered around 1,000 FBI personnel to sift through more than 100,000 Epstein-related documents throughout two weeks in March. Working on 24-hour shifts, the staff were reportedly instructed to “flag” records mentioning Trump, prompting Durbin to ask the DOJ: “What happened to the records mentioning President Trump once they were flagged?”
Leopold reveals that Trump’s name was blacked out—as were the names of dozens of other public figures. The files then went before a unit of FOIA officers, and “Trump’s name, along with other high-profile individuals, was blacked out because he was a private citizen when the federal investigation of Epstein was launched in 2006.”
The FOIA team reportedly cited an exemption protecting individuals from “clearly unwarranted invasions[s] of personal privacy” and another protecting “personal information in law enforcement records.” As Leopold notes, it’s not very rare that even prominent public figures’ names are redacted from records on privacy grounds.
The rest is history: Bondi reportedly notifying Trump that he appears in the files; the DOJ and FBI releasing the case-closed memo; the ensuing (and ongoing) public outcry; the congressional attempts to force the files’ release; and, now, speculations that Trump might corruptly wield the pardon power to pressure Ghislaine Maxwell, the currently imprisoned Epstein co-conspirator, to clear his name.
The bottom line here, Leopold writes, is that the chances of Trump’s name being unredacted anytime soon are slim to none. We can wait for all the people mentioned in the files to die. Or Trump could decide to voluntarily waive his privacy rights, allowing his name to be unredacted, which at present seems very unlikely.