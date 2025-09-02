I Miss the “Adults in the Room” From Trump’s First Term

As bad as Trump’s immigration policies were during his first term, he and his cronies—notably senior advisor Stephen Miller—have become downright fascistic. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, almost always wearing masks so they can’t be identified by the public, are terrorizing communities as they round-up undocumented immigrants, many of whom have no criminal history and have lived in the country for years, if not decades. His administration has deported at least 180,000 of them—including, in at least a few cases, legal U.S. residents—thus far. It has sent some to a gulag in El Salvador where they have been tortured and, in at least one case, raped; others are being deported to nations they have no connection to, such as Uganda. In Los Angeles, protests against these policies became a pretext for deploying the military, not just the National Guard but also hundreds of Marines (something Mattis never would have allowed). Once that pretext was established, it was extended—minus the Marines—to Washington, D.C., under the guise of fighting crime (even though violent crime has been decreasing for years in the nation’s capital, hitting a 30-year low in 2024). All of this amounts to a show of force aimed at cowing blue cities and a precedent for future action that may be far more significant.

Trump talked a lot on the 2016 campaign trail about raising tariffs, and once he took office it was a rare promise he fulfilled—but also a rare instance of real moderation. The tariffs were modest and often targeted at specific industries. During his second term, though, they have been massive and expansive. Although he has backed down somewhat from the slate of across-the-board tariffs he dropped on “Liberation Day” in April, the nation is currently engaged in a trade war with most of the world: Goods from India and Brazil are being hit with 50 percent tariffs—the latter in a blatant attempt to influence the nation’s politics—while China is being hit at 30 percent (though Trump is threatening to increase that number to more than 100 percent). Prices are rising and there is no end in sight. It seems likely that this will be disastrous in the short term (a potential recession) and the long-term (a rupture of America’s longstanding trading partnerships).

In other instances, Trump has empowered allies and loyalists to wreak havoc across the government and, in some cases, the world. Trump’s first cabinet was largely staffed with Republican stalwarts; his second is full of maniacs and slavish loyalists. The tech billionaire Elon Musk spent much of Trump’s first 100 days in office sending a roving gang of young men—many of whom, in the literal legal sense, were barely adults—to gut federal agencies across the country, firing thousands of workers and eliminating vital programs and entire departments, notably the United States Agency for International Development. Current estimates suggest that the Musk-driven cessation of foreign aid could cost millions of lives by the end of Trump’s term.