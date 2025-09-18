Nancy Mace Freaks Out After Attempt to Censure Ilhan Omar Fails
Mace tore into her fellow Republicans for not voting with her.
Despite Representative Nancy Mace’s best efforts, her Democratic colleague Ilhan Omar will get to speak her mind another day.
Four Republicans joined the Democratic caucus Wednesday night to quash Mace’s measure, sending the South Carolinian into a tizzy over the foiled plan and the diminished support inside her own party. Those conservatives were Representatives Mike Flood, Tom McClintock, Jeff Hurd, and Cory Mills, all of whom Mace put on full blast after the vote.
“They voted to shield a woman who mocked the cold-blooded assassination of Charlie Kirk … a woman who belittled his grieving family,” Mace posted in the wake of the failed vote. “They showed us exactly who they are. Never forget it.”
Over the last week, Mace has advocated for stripping Omar of her committee assignments and censuring her, and has publicly suggested that Omar should be deported back to Somalia for having allegedly “smeared Charlie Kirk and implied he was to blame for his own murder” during an interview with Zeteo’s Mehdi Hasan.
Disjointed clips from that interview were similarly picked up and recirculated by far-right personalities, who claimed that Omar had said Kirk deserved to die. But that wasn’t accurate.
“No one said he deserved to die. Ilhan Omar said the exact opposite to me,” Hasan wrote on X. “She condemned his killing. And she said her heart goes out to Kirk’s widow.”
Omar also pushed back against Mace, arguing that she never made the comments that Mace was attempting to silence her for.
“Her [resolution] does not contain a single quote from me because she couldn’t find any,” Omar said. “Unlike her, I have routinely condemned political violence, no matter the political ideology. This is all an attempt to push a false story so she can fundraise and boost her run for Governor.”