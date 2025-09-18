Nancy Mace Freaks Out After Attempt to Censure Ilhan Omar Fails

“They voted to shield a woman who mocked the cold-blooded assassination of Charlie Kirk … a woman who belittled his grieving family,” Mace posted in the wake of the failed vote. “They showed us exactly who they are. Never forget it.”

Over the last week, Mace has advocated for stripping Omar of her committee assignments and censuring her, and has publicly suggested that Omar should be deported back to Somalia for having allegedly “smeared Charlie Kirk and implied he was to blame for his own murder” during an interview with Zeteo’s Mehdi Hasan.

Disjointed clips from that interview were similarly picked up and recirculated by far-right personalities, who claimed that Omar had said Kirk deserved to die. But that wasn’t accurate.