So You Want a Civil War? Let’s Pause to Remember What One Looks Like.

At Antietam, there was no “far right” or “radical left” contending for the life of the nation and its democratic experiment. There were firmly held, irreconcilable ideologies in the minds of these soldiers and the leaders who sent them to their dutiful deaths and to bear their hideous wounds. The “Union” and its many meanings, the struggle for Southern independence and creation of a slaveholders’ republic, and the fight over the future of slavery animated the minds of young soldiers.

But most probably they thought only of survival or endurance or home on that terrible day. They witnessed the bodies of their comrades and foes blown into pieces by short-range artillery. They saw bullets smash apart bones and blow off heads. They feared most being shot in the torso; that often meant no recovery. A shattered arm or leg might be survivable with an amputation (approximately 60,000 were conducted in the whole of the Civil War). They all knew the horrifying thud sound of bullets hitting bodies, theirs and their comrades’. They faced impenetrable smoke and the terrifying noise of thousands of muskets and dozens of cannon all firing at once. They saw blood everywhere; as it dried on bodies, the ground, or abandoned weapons, it turned black.

A Pennsylvania soldier at the end of the day described “a truly sickening and horrible sight.” “No tongue can tell, no mind conceive, no pen portray the horrible sights I witnessed this morning.” A member of McClellan’s officer staff tried walking across the fields near sunset after Confederates had retreated. He found dead bodies everywhere, hideously swollen and blackened. “Many,” he gasped, “were so covered with dust, torn, crushed and trampled that they resembled clods of earth and you were obliged to look twice before recognizing them as human beings.” Sometimes the dead rebelled, swelling up and exploding fluids all around, or even bursting inside makeshift coffins.