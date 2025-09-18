What If the Next Democratic President Governs Like Trump?

At the same time, much of the damage will not be easily reversible. Top Trump officials like Russell Vought, the director of the White House’s Office of Management and Budget, and Elon Musk, the former head of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, prioritized large-scale reductions in the federal civil service almost immediately after Trump took office. The apparent goal was to reduce state capacity—the government’s basic ability to do things—by eliminating institutional knowledge and manpower in key regulatory agencies. It would take many years for the next administration to rebuild that workforce, which was precisely the Trump administration’s goal.

There is a thin silver lining to this. Perhaps the most pressing decision for the next Democratic president will be what to do with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, the agency better known as ICE. During Trump’s first term in office, Democratic officials and activists debated at length over whether the party should support ICE’s abolition. Some Democratic officials thought it was a step too far, while others contended that the agency’s alleged civil-liberties abuses had justified its dissolution.

That debate effectively ended after the agency undertook armed, masked enforcement campaigns in major American cities, all the while displaying nakedly authoritarian tactics in an effort to intimidate the population. Trump has also eased matters for Democrats by showing how easy it is to dismantle a federal agency through executive orders. This would save lawmakers from casting a politically volatile vote to disband the agency through legislation. The Trump administration has used a variety of tools to achieve these goals.