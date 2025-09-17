Does Anybody Care This Is The Worst Bribery Scandal Since Teapot Dome?

According to the Times, Zach blabbed to an associate that Sheikh Tahnoon is “a good friend of the family.” (I’ll bet he is.) The Times couldn’t resist adding that Zach named his son “Don” after the president. We know this because Trump said so on social media, and in confirming it Zach wrote: “It is an honor to name our son after the greatest President of all time and all that you stand for.” An anthropological aside: Over-the-top sycophancy is how people in Washington signal closeness to the president these days, the more public the better. Exaggerated self-debasement enhances status and demonstrates you’re a person to be reckoned with.

One advantage prosecutors had a century ago was that the Supreme Court had not yet decriminalized bribery to the point where one can convict a politician only if the giver says, “Thank you, kind sir, for this illegal bribe” and recites the quid pro quo like a catechism. A second advantage is that prosecutors in the 1920s did not have to contend with the Supreme Court’s outrageous decision last year to shield presidents (well, one president in particular) from nearly every conceivable type of prosecution. There’s no reason to believe President Warren G. Harding was culpable for Teapot Dome, except insofar as he was a fathead who kept very bad company. (Harding died of a heart attack before the scandal broke.) But if he were, he would not have enjoyed the benefit of such comprehensive immunity.

Responding to the Times story Tuesday, Eric Trump said, “My father’s the first guy who hasn’t made money off the presidency.” In fact, the Trump family scored an estimated $5 billion on a single day two weeks ago with the issuing of another World Liberty Financial stablecoin, WLFI. Trump himself, who was worth $2.3 billion a year ago, is worth $7.3 billion today, according to Forbes, and I have yet to see any evidence that he invested a single cent of his own money to get there.