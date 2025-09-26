Israel Made Sure Someone Heard Netanyahu’s U.N. Speech
Facing a walkout that left most of the U.N. General Assembly empty, Israel reportedly forced residents of Gaza to listen to his speech by playing it on their mobile phones.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took over Gazan residents’ mobile phones to broadcast his speech from the United Nations Friday, so they could listen to him deny that he has committed a genocide against them live.
The prime minister was set to deliver his remarks to empty seats after dozens of dignitaries walked out ahead of his remarks, but announced that the IDF had taken the “unprecedented action” to take control of the phones of Gazan residents to broadcast his remarks.
A statement from the Prime Minister’s office on X said that Netanyahu had “appealed” directly to the residents of Gaza, urging the return of the hostages, disarming Hamas, and demilitarizing the region. “PM Netanyahu stressed that whoever does so will live while those who do not will be hunted,” the statement said.
Despite his bloodthirsty rhetoric, Netanyahu rejected a UN inquiry that concluded Israel is committing genocide and denied that Israel is causing starvation the region.
In fact, Israeli’s deadly siege in Gaza has killed more than 65,000 people—including medics and journalists—as well as displaced nearly two million more, and caused widespread famine. Now, they are being forced to listen to him as well.