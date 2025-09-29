MAGA Freaks Out About Bad Bunny Headlining the Super Bowl
Get ready for a Super Bowl that is going to piss off everyone on the right.
MAGA is losing it after renowned Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny was announced as the Super Bowl halftime show performer on Sunday.
“I’ve been thinking about it these days, and after discussing it with my team, I think I’ll do just one date in the United States,” he wrote on X, referring to the Super Bowl.
Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, had previously canceled his U.S. tour dates due to fears of Immigration and Customs Enforcement at his concerts. Now he’ll have a chance—if he chooses to take it—to give Trump and ICE the finger on perhaps the biggest stage in America.
“This is Bad Bunny. He was just announced as the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. Massive Trump hater, Anti-ICE activist, No songs in English. He even canceled his entire U.S. tour for this reason: ‘F***ing ICE could be outside my concert. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about,’” right-wing talking head Benny Johnson wrote on X. “The NFL is self-destructing year after year.”
“Bad Bunny is a demonic Marxist who was been granted the largest stage with the greatest audience in the middle of a Christian revival,” a large account by the name of “the Redheaded libertarian” said. “This is by design. We are in a spiritual war and once you see it you can’t unsee it.” She attached a TikTok from a conspiracy theorist saying that the singer had essentially sold his soul to the devil.
“Roger Goodell and the NFL just decided to make the Super Bowl political by picking Bad Bunny as the 2026 Super Bowl music act. The guy literally says he isn’t touring the US because of Trump’s ICE raids and just released a video mocking President Trump,” conservative Cuban American commentator Robby Starbuck chimed in. “Also, most of his songs aren’t even in English. This is not a pick designed to unite football fans or let people just enjoy the show. It was a pick designed to divide fans and no doubt Bad Bunny will find some way to push a woke message.
“Are NFL owners in on this idiocy or are they just culturally that disconnected from reality and how Roger uses the NFL to push left wing social issues?” Starbuck continued. “Is it that hard to pick a unifying music act who doesn’t want to peddle woke propaganda? Does this guy really scream American football to anyone? Be for real with me. No one thinks he does. This isn’t about music, it’s about putting a guy on stage who hates Trump and MAGA.”
Bad Bunny is easily one of the most popular artists in the entire world. He has won three Grammys, 11 Latin Grammys, eight BillBoard Music awards, and 13 Lo Nuestro Awards. He was named Billboard Artist of the Year in 2022, was the most streamed artist on Spotify for two years straight, and has sold over seven million records. He is more than qualified to headline the Super Bowl halftime show.
The MAGA-verse had a similar crashout when 22-time Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar’s performance earlier this year centered Black American history and culture. Bad Bunny will likely make it seethe even more.
The Super Bowl is on February 8, 2026.