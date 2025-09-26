Get Ready for Another Rightward Lurch in the New Supreme Court Term

Fall is upon us, and so is the Supreme Court. The justices will begin their next term on the traditional date of the first Monday in October. From there, they hold oral arguments and decide merits cases through the end of next June. From the cases it has already agreed to hear, this upcoming Supreme Court term will be yet another opportunity to push the country further to the right.

While the justices were out of the office for July through September, they still dealt with the myriad shadow docket petitions that crop up all year round. Many of those interventions ended up with the Roberts court showing extreme deference to the president’s executive power. This is a trend that seems likely to continue: Two of the most important merits cases from this term will address the Trump administration’s extraordinary claims of executive power—and how far the court’s conservative justices will go to embrace them.