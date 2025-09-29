Mormon Church Gunman Had Trump Sign Outside His Home

“Roger Goodell and the NFL just decided to make the Super Bowl political by picking Bad Bunny as the 2026 Super Bowl music act. The guy literally says he isn’t touring the US because of Trump’s ICE raids and just released a video mocking President Trump,” conservative Cuban American commentator Robby Starbuck chimed in. “Also, most of his songs aren’t even in English. This is not a pick designed to unite football fans or let people just enjoy the show. It was a pick designed to divide fans and no doubt Bad Bunny will find some way to push a woke message.

“Are NFL owners in on this idiocy or are they just culturally that disconnected from reality and how Roger uses the NFL to push left wing social issues?” Starbuck continued. “Is it that hard to pick a unifying music act who doesn’t want to peddle woke propaganda? Does this guy really scream American football to anyone? Be for real with me. No one thinks he does. This isn’t about music, it’s about putting a guy on stage who hates Trump and MAGA.”

Bad Bunny is easily one of the most popular artists in the entire world. He has won three Grammys, 11 Latin Grammys, eight BillBoard Music awards, and 13 Lo Nuestro Awards. He was named Billboard Artist of the Year in 2022, was the most streamed artist on Spotify for two years straight, and has sold over seven million records. He is more than qualified to headline the Super Bowl halftime show.