Military Leaders Seriously Alarmed by Hegseth’s New Defense Strategy
It’s not just about Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s speech to military leaders—there’s a bigger problem with the Pentagon’s new direction.
On Monday, career military officials expressed serious unease regarding Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s sweeping overhaul of the Pentagon’s priorities. On Tuesday, Hegseth validated all of those fears at his military summit in Virginia.
The Washington Post reported that Hegseth’s shirking of longtime U.S. allies has alienated longtime Pentagon seniors, as Hegseth moves to pull resources from Ukraine and Europe while Russia continues to attack. Hegseth is also apparently prioritizing domestic threats from “the enemy within” rather than focusing on deterring China like senior officials would prefer.
Even Trump loyalist General Dan “Razin” Caine has voiced his displeasure with some of Hegseth’s decisions, particularly his rollout of Trump’s “America First, Peace Through Strength” National Defense Strategy. The initial draft for the strategy was met with widespread disapproval, which is rare.
“He gave Hegseth very frank feedback,” an anonymous source said. “I don’t know if Hegseth even understands the magnitude of the NDS, which is why I think Caine tried so hard.”
On Tuesday, Hegseth doubled down on his pro-war approach to the Defense Department.
“As history teaches us, the only people who actually deserve peace are those who are willing to wage war to defend it. That’s why pacifism is so naive and dangerous,” Hegseth said at his big military summit on Tuesday morning. “Either you protect your people and your sovereignty, or you will be subservient to something or someone. It’s a truth as old as time.”
This all comes as Hegseth is promising a 20 percent reduction in the number of four-star generals and admirals.
Chaos has followed Hegseth for most of his career, from rape allegations, to alcoholism, to infidelity. His commitment to this “warrior ethos” is a sign of more to come, and the generals left—even if they don’t support it— are powerless to stop him.