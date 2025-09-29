With Portland, Trump’s Police State Is Getting Bigger and More Radical

What’s so terrifying about these policies is not just the people who are arrested and deported but the randomness of them and the resulting fear and uncertainty for everyone else. When news broke last Friday that ICE had detained Ian Roberts, the superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools, I (and I suspect liberals across the country) were worried that this was the latest example of the administration targeting someone either for their political views, like Khalil and Öztürk, or because of an enforcement mistake, like Abrego Garcia. In fact, there are indications that Roberts had a deportation order issued against him in 2024 (before Trump was in office) and improperly presented himself as a U.S. citizen. I am not sure those are strong enough grounds to detain a well-liked leader of a major public school system who had not committed a violent crime, but it’s not as egregious as Öztürk’s arrest.

Even if Roberts’s arrest is justified, the administration’s policies have created the impression that essentially any of the 28 million people living in the United States who aren’t naturalized citizens (those who are undocumented or on some kind of visa) can be detained and removed at any time, on any pretext. It’s hard to feel like you are living in a free country if close to 10 percent of the people really aren’t.

“It became clear soon after Trump took power that the First Amendment would simply no longer apply to foreigners.… And as a foreign national, I increasingly felt my choice was to either continue to intervene publicly, at the increasing risk of making myself and my family a target; or to fall silent, accommodate, ignore the political reality,” German historian Thomas Zimmer wrote in a recent essay, explaining why he opted to move back home after living in the United States for several years.