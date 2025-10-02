Mike Johnson Caught on Mic Accidentally Admitting Trump Is “Unhinged”
The damning hot mic audio revealed Johnson refusing to deny Donald Trump is “unwell.”
House Speaker Mike Johnson admitted that President Donald Trump has become “unhinged” and “unwell” when confronted by a House Democrat on Capitol Hill.
Pennsylvania Representative Madeline Dean approached Johnson off the House floor on Tuesday to sound the alarm about Trump’s erratic behavior ahead of the government shutdown—and the speaker didn’t push back.
“The president is unhinged. He is unwell,” Dean said.
“A lot of folks on your side are, too. I don’t control him,” Johnson shrugged.
“Oh my god, please,” Dean scoffed. “That performance in front of the generals?”
“I didn’t see it,” Johnson sighed.
“That is so dangerous. You know I serve on Foreign Affairs and Appropriations. This is a collision of those two things. Our allies are looking elsewhere. Our enemies are laughing,” Dean warned.
Trump delivered a radical far-right screed at Quantico on Tuesday, begging his audience of top U.S. military brass to clap for him as he directed them to use the U.S. armed forces against immigrants and American citizens.
CNN’s Manu Raju reported on X Tuesday that Dean and Johnson also had argued about Trump’s first post about Hakeem Jeffries, showing the House minority leader wearing a sombrero, with an exaggerated handlebar mustache, while mariachi music played in the background. Trump has since posted a second.
“I think it wasn’t my style,” Johnson admitted about the stunt the New York Democrat had called “racist.”
“Not your style? It’s disgraceful. It’s negative. It’s racist. You should call it out!” Dean hit back.
Dean later told Raju that Johnson had asked rhetorically, “Is it that really racist?”
“Is it racist?” Dean exploded in the video. “You put a sombrero on a Black man who’s the leader of the House? You don’t see that as racist? We need you desperately to lead!”
But Johnson has been a steadfast defender of Trump and isn’t likely to fold now. The House speaker spent the following few hours doing interviews on every network being brutally fact-checked for claiming that Democrats had shut down the government because they wanted to lavish undocumented immigrants with free health care.