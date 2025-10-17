Cognitive Decline? Trump Whines About “Train to Hawaii” in Wild Rant
Donald Trump invented a Democratic lawmaker who wanted to build a train to Hawaii.
President Donald Trump, 79, invented a bizarre claim that a Democratic senator from Hawaii wants to build a railroad from the continental United States to the archipelago.
Apparently speaking about Senator Mazie Hirono, Trump said Friday, “She wanted a tunnel from the mainland to Hawaii. Then she said, ‘Well, we can’t do that, so we’re gonna build a railroad to Hawaii.’ Do you remember? She’s a current, sitting senator, a Democrat. She wants a railroad to go to Hawaii. You know who that is, right?”
“She’s another b—” the president started, before stopping himself. “She’s another beauty.”
The president’s statement is a nesting doll of inaccuracies, stemming back to a 2019 joke Hirono made regarding misinformation about the content of the Green New Deal.
At the time, conservative media outlets and politicians were spreading the false claim that the Green New Deal would eliminate air travel and replace it with high-speed rail. A Fox News reporter asked Hirono, who supported the progressive climate plan, about the nonexistent provision. The senator laughingly replied, “That would be pretty hard for Hawaii.”
Some on the right, including Trump, took that comment and ran with it. At a February 2019 rally, Trump called the Hawaii Democrat “crazy” for supporting something that (he incorrectly believed) would eliminate air travel to her state. In the six years since, Trump’s grip on reality has apparently only slipped further.