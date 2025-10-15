Zohran Mamdani’s First Fox Interview Was a Train-Wreck—for the Host

While asking Mamdani whether his socialist politics were at odds with New York City’s reputation as the finance capital of the world, MacCallum revealed that she’d gotten a little help with her interview prep from AI.

“Last night, I ChatGPT’d, ‘Where is the capitalist and global finance center of the world?’ and it said New York City, which made me feel good as someone who loves New York City,” MacCallum said. “Is that a moniker you’re proud of, and one that you want to continue for this city?”

“Well, you should be proud of it. And, that is one thing you have in common with Andrew Cuomo, because he also uses ChatGPT to answer many questions including how to actually resolve the housing crisis in this city,” Mamdani said, referring to Cuomo’s April housing plan that had clearly been made with the help of a large language model.