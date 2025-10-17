Hackers Dox Hundreds of Trump’s Masked ICE Agents
A group of hackers has released the personal info of hundreds of Homeland Security and Justice Department officials.
Hundreds of Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice employees have been doxed in a massive hack, according to 404 Media. This hack comes as masked federal agents from ICE and DHS flood city streets, violently kidnapping and arresting people.
The hack was orchestrated by a group known as The Com, responsible for various political data leaks and high-level crimes. This most recent leak allegedly released the personal information of 680 DHS employees, personal information of over 190 Justice Department officials, and the emails of 170 FBI employees. 404 Media was able to confirm that the hack included officials’ names, office locations, and sometimes home addresses.
“Mexican Cartels hmu [hit me up] we dropping all the doxes wheres my 1m [1 million],” one of the group’s Telegram messages read, referring to an unsubstantiated DHS claim that cartels have placed information bounties on federal agents.
“U guys want IRS next?” said another.
This hack occurred in the midst of a campaign from the Trump administration to convince the public that federal agents—not the people they are arresting, gassing, beating, and shooting at—are in imminent danger, a convenient excuse to allow these agents to remain masked. The administration has also pushed platforms to remove ICE-tracking and reporting apps like ICEBlock.
The Trump administration has yet to remark on the leak.