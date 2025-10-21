Trump Obsessed Over Project 2025 Creator Getting “P***y” at Mar-a-Lago
Donald Trump spoke about it to Russell Vought so much that it “weirded out” some of the president’s advisers.
Before Russell Vought became the director of the Office of Management and Budget, he was Donald Trump’s side project.
In the background of Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, the Republican presidential candidate and the Project 2025 architect shared regular calls, though the topic wasn’t always politics. Instead, Trump was fixated on getting the recently divorced Vought laid, reported Zeteo’s Swin Suebsaeng on Tuesday.
His ex-wife Mary Vought (of the Heritage Foundation) had left him in 2023. Trump, in turn, appointed himself as Vought’s wingman.
“Trump spoke to Vought, a self-described Christian nationalist who’s now one of the president’s most hardline enforcers, about the ‘gorgeous’ and ‘beautiful ladies’ who roam Trump’s club, Mar-a-Lago, so often that it ‘weirded out’ some of his advisers,” sources told Zeteo.
“And Trump spoke crudely of all the ‘pussy’ that Vought would surely get as the president’s favorite ‘bachelor.’”
The report is a crass and unsurprising illustration of the president, who famously boasted on a hot mic that he grabs women “by the pussy” before millions of Americans voted him into the nation’s highest and most powerful political office for the first time.
But Trump’s gross language doesn’t bode well as his administration continues to bungle the release of the Epstein files.
Prior to his death, pedophilic sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein described himself as one of Trump’s “closest friends.” The socialites were named and photographed together on several occasions and were caught partying with underaged girls in New Jersey casinos. Epstein was invited to attend Trump’s wedding to Marla Maples in 1993, and in 2002, Trump told New York magazine that Epstein was a “terrific guy.”
“He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side,” Trump told the magazine.
But Trump also has a terrible track record with how he treats women all on his own. The current president was found liable by a jury two years ago for sexually abusing Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll, and was convicted as a felon for crimes relating to his affair with porn star Stormy Daniels.