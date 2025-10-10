Surprise! Vivek Ramaswamy’s Turning Point Event Derailed by Racism
Event attendees asked Ramaswamy why he felt he could be the governor of Ohio even though he isn’t Christian.
Try as he might, Vivek Ramaswamy will never be fully accepted by MAGAworld.
The Ohio gubernatorial candidate and former DOGE co-chief came face-to-face with the racism rampant amongst American conservative youth culture Tuesday when he headlined a Turning Point USA event in Montana.
Speaking at Montana State University, Ramaswamy fielded disturbing questions about how he believed he could adequately participate in electoral politics when his religion and ethnic identity don’t align with stereotypical white American ideals.
“Jesus Christ is God, and there is no other God,” said a male student. “How can you represent the constituents of Ohio who are 64 percent Christian if you are not a part of that faith?”
“If you are an Indian, a Hindu, coming from a different culture, different religion than those who founded this country, those who grew this country, built this country, made this country the beautiful thing that it is today,” he continued. “What are you conserving? You are bringing change. I’ll be 100 percent honest with you—Christianity is the one truth.”
A female student asked Ramaswamy why he chose to “masquerade as a Christian.”
Before he became an alternative fixture in Trumpworld, Ramaswamy was a biotech investor, an entrepreneur, and a 2024 Republican presidential candidate. But none of those notches on his belt could atone for the color of his skin or his religion with some members of the Turning Point USA crowd, which was apparently more fixated on Christian nationalism than honoring the First Amendment’s allowances for freedom of religion.
“I’m an ethical monotheist, that’s the way I would describe my faith,” Ramaswamy said in another jarring exchange with a student. “Do you think it’s inappropriate for someone who’s a Hindu to be a U.S. president?”
“No I think it’s—” another male student started, before stopping himself. “But isn’t Charlie Kirk’s organization founded on Christian values as well? And isn’t America based on what Protestantism is and based on and based on how those values are? Wouldn’t that contradict what your beliefs are?”
