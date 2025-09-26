Trump All But Admits Direct Involvement in Comey Charges
The president is barely hiding the fact that he is deciding who the Department of Justice goes after and who it doesn’t.
Against the grain of official statements by FBI leadership, Donald Trump has all but admitted—in his own words—that he was behind James Comey’s indictment.
The former FBI director was charged on Thursday with lying to Congress regarding his testimony to Senator Ted Cruz in a 2020 Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. The statute of limitations on the charges was set to expire Tuesday. Comey has maintained his innocence and has denied any wrongdoing.
The president didn’t hesitate to celebrate the charges. Rather than await the results of a fair and honest trial, Trump appeared to set the tone for the prosecution of the ex-federal official, openly slandering Comey as a “dirty cop” and a “destroyer of lives” who needed to pay a “big price.”
“Whether you like Corrupt James Comey or not, and I can’t imagine too many people liking him, HE LIED!” Trump posted on Truth Social Friday morning. “It is not a complex lie, it’s a very simple, but IMPORTANT one. There is no way he can explain his way out of it.”
“He is a Dirty Cop, and always has been, but he was just assigned a Crooked Joe Biden appointed Judge, so he’s off to a very good start,” Trump continued. “Nevertheless, words are words, and he wasn’t hedging or in dispute. He was very positive, there was no doubt in his mind about what he said, or meant by saying it. He left himself ZERO margin of error on a big and important answer to a question. He just got unexpectedly caught.”
Trump had ordered the agency to imminently reorient its focus on prosecuting his political rivals earlier this week. Directly addressing Attorney General Pam Bondi on Truth Social, Trump demanded that the DOJ prosecute Comey, as well as California Senator Adam Schiff and New York Attorney General Letitia James.
“We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility,” Trump wrote. “They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!”
Nonetheless, current FBI leadership attempted to claim that Comey’s indictment was the fruit of independent efforts made by the bureau. In a post on X, FBI Director Kash Patel argued that there was nothing political about the charges against his predecessor.
“Career FBI agents, intel analysts, and staff led the investigation into Comey and others. They called the balls and strikes and will continue to do so,” Patel wrote Friday morning. “The wildly false accusations attacking this FBI for the politicization of law enforcement comes from the same bankrupt media.”
It’s the first instance in 50 years—since Watergate—that a U.S. president has directly involved themselves in DOJ prosecutions, but it likely won’t be the last. Speaking with CNN Friday morning, Trump said there was no list he had made of his political enemies, but that he believed “there will be others” besides Comey who face the fire for their political opposition. “I hope,” Trump said.
Comey’s arraignment is set for October 9. He could face a maximum of five years in prison if convicted.