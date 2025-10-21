Cops Arrest 61-Year-Old Woman in Penis Costume at No Kings
Is an inflatable penis really a threat to society?
Three police officers in Fairhope, Alabama, took down and arrested a 61-year-old woman at the local No Kings protest for wearing a giant penis costume.
In a statement posted on Facebook on Monday, Fairhope police said they responded to a complaint Saturday about the penis costume, stating that they “observed an individual in a phallic costume near the Baldwin Square Shopping Center.” They approached Jeana Renea Gamble and told her to take the costume off because it was “deemed obscene in a public setting.” When she refused, she was tackled to the ground and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
A video of the arrest posted on Bluesky captures bystanders yelling at police that she posed no threat.
Indivisible Baldwin County, which was involved in organizing the local No Kings protest, condemned Gamble’s arrest.
“Ms. Gamble was peacefully expressing her point of view on Saturday. Her violent arrest for expressing herself in ways the police found rude is indefensible, morally and legally,” they said in a statement. “Public officials must take seriously their duty to uphold the First Amendment. Their complete failure to do so in this situation runs against the free expression values that created the city of Fairhope and against the liberty guarantees enshrined in Alabama law and the United States Constitution.”
Gamble is scheduled to appear in court on November 5.