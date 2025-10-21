“Get the Facts Right”: Dems Rip Mike Johnson Over Swearing in New Rep
The House speaker has refused to swear in Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva.
House Speaker Mike Johnson won’t stop lying through his teeth about Arizona Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva—and Democrats are calling him out.
New York Representative Pat Ryan slammed Johnson Monday for using him as an excuse for delaying Grijalva’s swearing-in, and accused him of attempting to block a House vote to release the government’s files on alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
During a press conference earlier Monday, Johnson claimed he was simply following the precedent set by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who had waited 21 days to swear in Ryan in 2023—but unlike Grijalva, Ryan had requested that date specifically.
“Hey Mike—if you’re gonna keep invoking my name, at least get the facts right,” Ryan wrote on X. “No one CANCELLED scheduled votes to delay my swearing-in. You’re deliberately cancelling votes to protect pedophiles and take away health care from the American people.”
Notably, the Louisiana Republican swore in special election winners during pro forma sessions in April, but he has refused to do so with Grijalva, who is poised to provide the deciding signature on a bipartisan petition for a vote to release the Epstein files in full.
Ryan wasn’t the only Democratic lawmaker to pull apart Johnson’s lies.
Speaking on CNN last week, Johnson snidely suggested that Grijalva should stop posting political “stunt” videos about him and get to work. “She should be taking constituent calls, she should be directing and helping them navigate the crisis her colleagues have created for her constituents,” he said.
But Minnesota Representative Kelly Morrison pointed out Monday that by not sweating her in, Johnson was preventing her from doing just that.
“Unlike Mike Johnson, I actually spoke to Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva this week,” she wrote on X. “She does not have access to an official website for constituents to receive updates, an office phone number for constituents to call, or a Congressional email to receive news like the rest of Congress.”
“Why? Because until Johnson swears her in, she is not a member of Congress,” she wrote.