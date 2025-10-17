Mike Johnson Snidely Wonders Why Dem He Won’t Swear In Isn’t Working

Still, there’s plenty of precedent for her to join the ranks of the lower chamber, regardless of the scenario. In April, Congress swore in two Florida Republicans the day after their respective special elections. And in 2019, the entire House was sworn in during a shutdown in Trump’s first term.

But rather than try to instate Congress’s missing member, Johnson has cooked up a new offensive against Grijalva: blaming her for not doing the job that he won’t allow her to do.

“Representative Grijalva should be working for her constituents right now. I don’t know what she’s doing,” Johnson told CNN Thursday. “She should be in her office. She should be working or in the district for her constituents.