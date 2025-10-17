Mike Johnson Snidely Wonders Why Dem He Won’t Swear In Isn’t Working
The House speaker has derided Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva as just seeking publicity.
House Speaker Mike Johnson doesn’t understand why Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva isn’t working—even though he’s the one holding her back.
Johnson has delayed Grijalva’s swearing-in ceremony for weeks. At first, Johnson claimed that she couldn’t start her job while Congress was in a pro forma session. But as the weeks have dragged on, it’s become clear that Grijalva—and her constituents in Arizona’s 7th congressional district—are not a priority for Republicans during the government shutdown.
Still, there’s plenty of precedent for her to join the ranks of the lower chamber, regardless of the scenario. In April, Congress swore in two Florida Republicans the day after their respective special elections. And in 2019, the entire House was sworn in during a shutdown in Trump’s first term.
But rather than try to instate Congress’s missing member, Johnson has cooked up a new offensive against Grijalva: blaming her for not doing the job that he won’t allow her to do.
“Representative Grijalva should be working for her constituents right now. I don’t know what she’s doing,” Johnson told CNN Thursday. “She should be in her office. She should be working or in the district for her constituents.
“She’s already hired 16 staffers, she should be taking constituent calls. She should be directing and helping them navigate the crisis that her colleagues here have created for her constituents,” Johnson said, adding that his party was focused on “getting the lights back on” while minimizing the political significance (and requirement) of Grijalva’s oath.
Except, although Grijalva finally got access to her congressional office, there’s nothing in it to allow her to do her job. When Grijalva got the keys to her office earlier this week, she was stunned to find “just a space”—no phone lines, no computers, and not even working internet.
Earlier Thursday, Johnson attempted to extort Grijalva’s seat, telling CNBC that the representative-elect could assume her duty as soon as Arizona’s two Democratic senators vote to reopen the government.
Grijalva became the first Latina that Arizona has sent to Congress when she won an election last month to determine the replacement for her late father, Raul Grijalva. She’s also the last signature that the House needs on a petition to force a vote on releasing government documents related to the investigation of deceased pedophilic sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
But the unending holdup has brought surged fire and fury among Arizona’s public officials. Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes told CNN Thursday night that she had lawyers “downstairs right now” drafting litigation to sue Johnson for refusing to swear in Grijalva.