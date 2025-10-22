Trump’s Gerrymandering Scheme in Red State Falls Apart at the Seams

Four people familiar with the matter spoke anonymously with Politico, and two of them suggested that Bray and his leadership team were holdouts on mid-cycle redistricting. “If Bray would personally release his leadership to support this, there would be enough votes for this to pass,” one of those people said.

The White House reportedly conducted a dial-in poll, which revealed that the majority of Republicans supported the redistricting effort. But one Republican claimed their colleagues had been confused by the poll’s instructions, and that the White House had not provided specific guidance on how to proceed with redistricting.

Three of the people who spoke anonymously with Politico said that Governor Mike Braun was inclined to call a special election in order to redraw the state’s congressional district maps in order to scrounge up extra GOP seats. In September, Braun had floated the idea of lawmakers returning for a special session in November, and warned of there could be “consequences” of breaking with Trump’s wishes.