Trump’s Gerrymandering Scheme in Red State Falls Apart at the Seams
Not even multiple visits from JD Vance could save the push to redistrict.
Indiana Senate Republicans aren’t falling in line behind President Donald Trump’s gerrymandering scheme to keep control of Congress in the 2026 midterm elections.
Molly Swigart, a spokesperson for Indiana Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray, put it simply when speaking to Politico Wednesday. “The votes aren’t there for redistricting,” she said.
Four people familiar with the matter spoke anonymously with Politico, and two of them suggested that Bray and his leadership team were holdouts on mid-cycle redistricting. “If Bray would personally release his leadership to support this, there would be enough votes for this to pass,” one of those people said.
The White House reportedly conducted a dial-in poll, which revealed that the majority of Republicans supported the redistricting effort. But one Republican claimed their colleagues had been confused by the poll’s instructions, and that the White House had not provided specific guidance on how to proceed with redistricting.
Three of the people who spoke anonymously with Politico said that Governor Mike Braun was inclined to call a special election in order to redraw the state’s congressional district maps in order to scrounge up extra GOP seats. In September, Braun had floated the idea of lawmakers returning for a special session in November, and warned of there could be “consequences” of breaking with Trump’s wishes.
A spokesperson for Braun told Politico that the governor was “confident” that he could secure a majority of state Senate Republicans to “ensure fair representation in Congress.”
The Trump administration has previously urged Indiana to follow the lead of other states’ redistricting efforts and deliver Trump one or two additional Republican House seats. In August, Vice President JD Vance visited with more than 55 Republicans at the Indiana state House, pressing them to approve a new map, and Trump met privately with the Republican heads of the Indiana House and Senate in the Oval Office.
Trump’s redistricting efforts are widespread across the country. On Wednesday, North Carolina Republicans passed a new congressional map that diluted the voting power of Black residents and merged districts to make them more conservative, likely giving the GOP another seat in Congress.