Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Mike Johnson Says Threat on Jeffries’s Life Not as Bad as No Kings

Apparently, a peaceful protest is just as bad as—or worse than—a threat on a Democrat’s life, per the House speaker.

People, including two in inflatable seahorse costumes, march and hold signs during the No Kings protest
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

Republicans are still playing the blame game on the subject of political violence—even as a pardoned January 6 rioter attacks one of their colleagues.

House Speaker Mike Johnson brushed off assassination threats against Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries Tuesday, claiming that—despite the wannabe assassin’s conservative politics—the left is still at fault.

When asked directly about the incident during his daily shutdown press conference, Johnson initially said that he was completely unaware of the plot to “eliminate” Jeffries at New York City’s Economic Club Monday.

“Terrible. That’s the first I’ve heard of that. I don’t know anything about it,” Johnson said. “But anybody who threatens to kill any political official, we denounce it, absolutely.”

Christopher Moynihan, a 34-year-old from upstate New York, was arrested Saturday for threatening to kill Jeffries.

Moynihan was convicted in 2022 for participating in the Capitol riot. Video evidence captured him breaking through fences, entering the Capitol, and rifling through documents in the Senate Gallery. During the riot, Moynihan said, “There’s got to be something in here we can fucking use against these scumbags,” according to court documents. Moynihan was also depicted standing behind the Senate well alongside Jacob Chansley, better known as the QAnon Shaman.

He was sentenced to nearly two years in prison in 2023 but was prematurely released, thanks to a blanket pardon from Donald Trump that freed 1,500 January 6 rioters on his first day back in office.

Moynihan is the first pardoned Capitol rioter to be rearrested over alleged political violence, but he’s not the only January 6er to run afoul of the law since they were granted clemency. In February, former Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio was arrested by Capitol police after a woman accused him of attacking her. In May, Zachary Alam was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home in Virginia.

However, given the chance to elaborate on his statement about Moynihan’s recent attack, Johnson chose to throw the responsibility back at America’s ideological left.

“I will tell you this, the violence on the left is far more prevalent than the violence on the right,” Johnson said Tuesday. “The assassination culture that’s been advanced now—this is the left, in almost every case that is advancing this, and not the right. Let’s not make this a partisan issue, you don’t want me to go there.

“The rhetoric that you saw on display Saturday, we highlighted yesterday, it plays into this. There are people that get triggered—there are deranged people in society when they hear elected officials participating in a rally that was paid for by [George] Soros and sponsored by Communists, with signs and placards and mantras that were repeated that, ‘We should bring death to fascist politicians.’ They call every Republican a fascist now,” Johnson said, referring to the peaceful No Kings protests that took place across the country this past weekend.

Jeffries said in a statement Tuesday that he is “grateful to state and federal law enforcement for their swift and decisive action to apprehend a dangerous individual who made a credible death threat against me with every intention to carry it out.”

Political violence is a phenomenon that persists in and defies both major parties, failing to fall neatly into a convenient, sellable narrative that can be repackaged for voters or donors. In truth, recent spikes in political violence have harmed both public figures (Charlie Kirk, Melissa Hortman, etc.) and regular Americans alike.

Historically, political violence has been far more common from the right, and 2025 marks the first time there has been a significant spike in violence from left-leaning individuals in more than 30 years, though it still remains at a much lower level than historical levels of violence carried out by right-wing attackers, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The only common denominator in all recent political violence is wide public access to guns, a detail that sets the United States far apart from the rest of the developed world.

Most Recent Post
Robert McCoy/
/

Republicans on Brink of Gaining Extra House Seat in Swing State

North Carolina Republicans are redrawing their congressional maps while the rest of the country focuses on the government shutdown.

North Carolina state Capitol building
LOGAN CYRUS/AFP/Getty Images

Republican state senators in North Carolina have answered President Donald Trump’s plea to gerrymander the state’s congressional map so the GOP may maintain its tenuous U.S. House majority in 2026.

The state Senate on Tuesday passed a Trump-approved map that—if adopted, as expected, by the state House this week—would oust Democratic U.S. Representative Don Davis, one of North Carolina’s three Black members of Congress, from his seat.

The governor, a Democrat, is barred under state law from vetoing redistricting maps, so the only possible redress would come from the courts, which are likely to hear cases arguing that the new maps disenfranchise Black voters.

North Carolina would be the latest state, joining Texas and Missouri, to do rare, mid-decade redistricting at Trump’s behest, with Republicans in a handful of other red states, including Florida, Louisiana, Indiana, Kansas, and Ohio, possibly gearing up to follow suit.

During debate over the new North Carolina map, GOP lawmakers were not shy about the naked partisanship behind them.

“The motivation behind this redraw is simple and singular: Draw a new map that will bring an additional Republican seat to the North Carolina congressional delegation,” said Republican state Senator Ralph Hise, who helped lead the redistricting effort. “Republicans hold a razor-thin margin in the United States House of Representatives, and if Democrats flip four seats in the upcoming midterm elections, they will take control of the House and torpedo Trump’s agenda.”

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

James Comer Accidentally Gives Great Reason to Release Epstein Files

The House Republican was trying to defend Donald Trump and ended up just undermining his own party’s case.

Representative James Comer speaks at a podium during a press conference
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

If what House Oversight Chair James Comer says is true, then shouldn’t Republican lawmakers be rushing to release the government’s files on Jeffrey Epstein?

During a press conference Tuesday, Comer suggested that there was far more significant evidence linking the alleged sex trafficker to a former president than there was to President Donald Trump.

“Let’s be clear. The Democrats don’t care about transparency or accountability in this matter. The evidence we’ve gathered does not implicate President Trump in any way,” he said. “Public reporting, survivor testimony, and official documents show that Bill Clinton had far closer ties to Epstein.”

But if the files truly exonerate the president and condemn a prominent Democrat, why are Republicans making every effort to avoid the release of the government’s documents?

Democrats are the ones demanding the files be released in full, and Republicans—namely House Speaker Mike Johnson—are the ones blocking it. The speaker has repeatedly refused to swear in Arizona Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva, who is poised to provide the deciding signature on a bipartisan petition for a vote to release the Epstein files in full. Trump’s White House has even stepped in to bully the president’s party into silence. Only a handful of Republicans are currently backing the petition.

In attempting to attack the Democrats, Comer revealed Tuesday just how deluded his own party has become.

Clinton has reportedly been linked to Epstein, having traveled multiple times on Epstein’s plane for humanitarian trips to Africa, according to court documents. The former president also reportedly penned a birthday note to the convicted sex criminal. But unlike Trump, Clinton’s letter made no mention of “enigmas” who never age, and was not written inside the silhouette of a naked woman.

In fact, Comer previously said he had no intention of investigating the president’s note to Epstein. Trump’s word was good enough for him—making clear that the Republican representative is the one who doesn’t care so much about accountability or transparency.

Clinton has denied any knowledge of Epstein’s criminal activities. Trump did, too, but he also admitted that he knew Epstein “stole” 16-year-old Virginia Giuffre, who was recruited by Ghislaine Maxwell while she was working at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in 2000 to become Epstein’s traveling masseuse. Giuffre alleged that she was sexually exploited by Prince Andrew and Epstein’s other “adult male peers, including royalty, politicians, academicians, businessmen, and/or other professional and personal acquaintances.”

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

White House Responds to Report That Trump Could Free Diddy Soon

Donald Trump commuted the sentence of George Santos just a few days ago.

Sean "Diddy" Combs leans against a window ledge
Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean “Diddy” Combs

The White House is denying a TMZ report that Trump could commute the sentence of disgraced music producer and domestic abuser Sean “Diddy” Combs as soon as this week. The report comes days after Trump freed serial liar, convicted fraudster, and former New York Representative George Santos.

“There is zero truth to the TMZ report, which we would’ve gladly explained had they reached out before running their fake news,” the White House said in a statement to NBC News. “The President, not anonymous sources, is the final decider on pardons and commutations.”

Still, Trump himself has remained silent on the report, which was based on an anonymous source.

Combs was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, but was controversially acquitted on heavier charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. He was sentenced to 50 months in prison, fined $500,000, and ordered to remain under five years of supervised release.

Combs’s lawyers have already publicly asked Trump for a pardon, and the president has been fairly vague on how he feels about it.

“He was essentially, I guess sort of half-innocent … I guess [the ruling] wasn’t as good as a victory,” Trump said when asked about a pardon for Combs in an interview with Newsmax in August. “I was very friendly with him, I got along with him great and he seemed like a nice guy. I didn’t know him well. But when I ran for office, he was very hostile…. So I don’t know, it’s more difficult.”

TMZ stands by its reporting.

Diddy would be another addition to the long list of rappers and entertainers Trump has granted clemency to, including Kodak Black, NBA Youngboy, and Lil Wayne, all of whom received either full pardons or commutations.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

13 Senate Democrats Vote to Advance Trump Nominee During Shutdown

What are they thinking?

Senator Mark Kelly puts his hands together while walking in the Capitol
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Thirteen Senate Democrats voted alongside Republicans Tuesday to instate a conservative judge to the Northern District of Alabama.

The Senate voted 66–32 in favor of confirming Harold “Hal” Mooty III as a U.S. district judge. Donald Trump nominated Mooty last month, and his confirmation needed a simple majority in the Senate.

The Democrats that voted in favor include:

  • Senators Chris Coons (Delaware)
  • Dick Durbin (Illinois)
  • John Fetterman (Pennsylvania)
  • Maggie Hassan (New Hampshire)
  • Martin Heinrich (New Mexico)
  • Tim Kaine (Virginia)
  • Mark Kelly (Arizona)
  • Amy Klobuchar (Minnesota)
  • Jack Reed (Rhode Island)
  • Adam Schiff (California)
  • Jeanne Shaheen (New Hampshire)
  • Peter Welch (Vermont)
  • Sheldon Whitehouse (Rhode Island)

Maine Senator Angus King, a political independent, also voted to confirm Mooty. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Thom Tillis, a Republican, did not vote.

It’s the first serious order of business that the upper chamber has conducted since the government shutdown 21 days ago.

Mooty will join a growing faction of federal judges who have symbolically pledged their allegiance to Trump. During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in September, Mooty made his ideological stances known by refusing to provide a direct answer as to who won the 2020 election.

“Our system of government determines who won an election to the office of president of the United States by who is certified as the winner based on the Electoral College vote,” Mooty said at the time, when pressed on the issue. “This process resulted in Joe Biden serving as the forty-sixth president of the United States.”

He similarly skirted answering questions pertaining to the Capitol riots on January 6, repeatedly claiming that it “would not be appropriate” to answer such inquiries as a judicial nominee.” However, his response wavered on the perspective of January 6 in the national recollection.

“I denounce any and all acts of violence against law enforcement and government officials; however, the characterization of the events of January 6 is subject to ongoing political debate,” Mooty said.

Mooty’s queried understanding of the Twenty-Second Amendment—and its power limiting a president to just two terms—was similarly concerning.

“As written, the Twenty-Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution currently limits any president to two terms in office,” Mooty said in September.

Three more roll-call votes are scheduled for Tuesday, including motions to invoke cloture on the appointment of Anne-Leigh Gaylord Moe to be U.S. district judge for the Middle District of Florida and William W. Mercer to be U.S. district judge for the District of Montana.

If cloture is invoked, the Senate will proceed to a vote to confirm Gaylord Moe at 5:30 p.m. E.T., according to Senate Republican cloakroom staff.

Most Recent Post
Robert McCoy/
/

American Farmers Slam Trump’s “Betrayal” With Argentina Beef Deal

Farmers are pissed at Donald Trump’s plan to import Argentine beef.

Donald Trump and Argentine President Javier Milei smile and make a thumbs up while standing outside the White House.
Chen Mengtong/China News Service/VCG/Getty Images
Donald Trump and Argentine President Javier Milei

President Donald Trump is facing backlash from American ranching groups after he said Sunday that the United States may “buy some beef from Argentina” in order to “bring our beef prices down.”

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins confirmed Tuesday that Trump is “in discussions with Argentina”—with more details to come—though she claimed that not “very much” beef would be imported, in part due to a “foot-and-mouth disease issue” facing Argentina.

Or perhaps she made the addendum because of the outrage the Trump administration has been facing.

Trump’s proposal to take in Argentine beef has stoked fears about depressed domestic beef prices among cattle ranchers and industry groups. And it’s salt in a fresh wound, as farmers are already displeased with the administration’s multibillion-dollar lifeline to Argentina under Trump ally President Javier Milei—a move that benefited a major agricultural competitor as American farmers suffer under Trump’s trade policies.

Farm Action, an agricultural watchdog group, called the plan “a betrayal of the American rancher,” lamenting that, “after crashing the soybean market and gifting Argentina our largest export buyer, [Trump is] now poised to do the same to the cattle market.”

The National Farmers Union similarly observed that Trump “recently bailed out Argentina with $40 billion in U.S. taxpayer-backed aid, and Argentina’s response was to strike new deals selling soybeans to China—deals that hurt American crop farmers. The last thing we need is to reward them by importing more of their beef.”

“Increasing imports under current rules ultimately benefits foreign suppliers and multinational packers, while putting U.S. ranchers on the losing end and depriving American consumers of honest transparency at the meat counter,” said the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association in a statement, which went on to warn that Trump’s approach “weakens our industry’s foundation and undermines rural America.”

The American Farm Bureau Federation urged Trump “to carefully consider the damage importing more beef and cattle from other countries will have as cattle farmers decide whether to invest in rebuilding America’s herds.”

“This plan only creates chaos at a critical time of the year for American cattle producers, while doing nothing to lower grocery store prices,” said the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, which called on Trump “to let the market work, rather than intervening in ways that do nothing but harm rural America.”

When asked by a reporter on Sunday to address U.S. farmers who feel they are being stiffed, Trump grew testy and condescending. “Argentina is fighting for its life, young lady,” he told the journalist. “You don’t know anything about it.” Having aggrieved major ag groups, the president will need a more convincing answer.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Democrats Tear Into Mike Johnson for Mocking Adelita Grijalva

The House speaker has refused to swear in Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva.

House Speaker Mike Johnson is seen in profile as he looks down
Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg/Getty Images

House Speaker Mike Johnson won’t stop lying through his teeth about Arizona Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva—and Democrats are calling him out.

New York Representative Pat Ryan slammed Johnson Monday for using him as an excuse for delaying Grijalva’s swearing-in, and accused him of attempting to block a House vote to release the government’s files on alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

During a press conference earlier Monday, Johnson claimed he was simply following the precedent set by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who had waited 21 days to swear in Ryan in 2023—but unlike Grijalva, Ryan had requested that date specifically.

“Hey Mike—if you’re gonna keep invoking my name, at least get the facts right,” Ryan wrote on X. “No one CANCELLED scheduled votes to delay my swearing-in. You’re deliberately cancelling votes to protect pedophiles and take away health care from the American people.”

Notably, the Louisiana Republican swore in special election winners during pro forma sessions in April, but he has refused to do so with Grijalva, who is poised to provide the deciding signature on a bipartisan petition for a vote to release the Epstein files in full.

Ryan wasn’t the only Democratic lawmaker to pull apart Johnson’s lies.

Speaking on CNN last week, Johnson snidely suggested that Grijalva should stop posting political “stunt” videos about him and get to work. “She should be taking constituent calls, she should be directing and helping them navigate the crisis her colleagues have created for her constituents,” he said.

But Minnesota Representative Kelly Morrison pointed out Monday that by not swearing her in, Johnson was preventing her from doing just that.

“Unlike Mike Johnson, I actually spoke to Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva this week,” she wrote on X. “She does not have access to an official website for constituents to receive updates, an office phone number for constituents to call, or a Congressional email to receive news like the rest of Congress.

“Why? Because until Johnson swears her in, she is not a member of Congress,” she wrote.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Obsessed Over Project 2025 Creator Getting “P***y” at Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump spoke about it to Russell Vought so much that it “weirded out” some of the president’s advisers.

Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought walks in the Capitol
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Before Russell Vought became the director of the Office of Management and Budget, he was Donald Trump’s side project.

In the background of Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, the Republican presidential candidate and the Project 2025 architect shared regular calls, though the topic wasn’t always politics. Instead, Trump was fixated on getting the recently divorced Vought laid, reported Zeteo’s Swin Suebsaeng on Tuesday.

Vought’s ex-wife, Mary Vought (of the Heritage Foundation), had left him in 2023. Trump, in turn, appointed himself as Vought’s wingman.

“Trump spoke to Vought, a self-described Christian nationalist who’s now one of the president’s most hardline enforcers, about the ‘gorgeous’ and ‘beautiful ladies’ who roam Trump’s club, Mar-a-Lago, so often that it ‘weirded out’ some of his advisers,” sources told Zeteo.

“And Trump spoke crudely of all the ‘pussy’ that Vought would surely get as the president’s favorite ‘bachelor.’”

The report is a crass and unsurprising illustration of the president, who famously boasted on a hot mic that he grabs women “by the pussy” before millions of Americans voted him into the nation’s highest and most powerful political office for the first time.

But Trump’s gross language doesn’t bode well as his administration continues to bungle the release of the Epstein files.

Prior to his death, pedophilic sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein described himself as one of Trump’s “closest friends.” The socialites were named and photographed together on several occasions and were caught partying with underage girls in New Jersey casinos. Epstein was invited to attend Trump’s wedding to Marla Maples in 1993, and in 2002, Trump told New York magazine that Epstein was a “terrific guy.”

“He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side,” Trump told the magazine.

But Trump also has a terrible track record with how he treats women all on his own. The current president was found liable by a jury two years ago for sexually abusing Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll, and was convicted as a felon for crimes relating to his affair with porn star Stormy Daniels.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Cops Arrest 61-Year-Old Woman in Penis Costume at No Kings

Is an inflatable penis really a threat to society?

Three police officers (two white, one Black) arrest a woman dressed in an inflatable penis costume, as she lays on her face on the ground.
thekoolaidmom.bsky.social/Bluesky

Three police officers in Fairhope, Alabama, took down and arrested a 61-year-old woman at the local No Kings protest for wearing a giant penis costume. 

In a statement posted on Facebook on Monday, Fairhope police said they responded to a complaint Saturday about the penis costume, stating that they “observed an individual in a phallic costume near the Baldwin Square Shopping Center.” They approached Jeana Renea Gamble and told her to take the costume off because it was “deemed obscene in a public setting.”  When she refused, she was tackled to the ground and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. 

A video of the arrest posted on Bluesky captures bystanders yelling at police that she posed no threat.

#NoKings event in Fairhope, Al. A woman was arrested for "lewd conduct" because she was dressed in penis suit with a sign that said "No dick-tator" 3 cops on a 53 yo woman.

[image or embed]

— thekoolaidmom.bsky.social (@thekoolaidmom.bsky.social) October 18, 2025 at 5:01 PM

Indivisible Baldwin County, which was involved in organizing the local No Kings protest, condemned Gamble’s arrest. 

“Ms. Gamble was peacefully expressing her point of view on Saturday. Her violent arrest for expressing herself in ways the police found rude is indefensible, morally and legally,” they said in a statement. “Public officials must take seriously their duty to uphold the First Amendment. Their complete failure to do so in this situation runs against the free expression values that created the city of Fairhope and against the liberty guarantees enshrined in Alabama law and the United States Constitution.”

Gamble is scheduled to appear in court on November 5. 

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Team Trump Answers Question About Hegseth’s Tie With “Your Mom” Insult

Apparently, this is just a standard response for the administration now.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sits at a formal place setting during a lunch meeting between Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Tom Brenner/AFP/Getty Images

It looks like President Donald Trump’s administration is finally leaning into the fact that it’s staffed by witless bullies, after an aide for Pete Hegseth gave a moronic response to a reporter’s question about the defense secretary’s highly questionable accessory choices.

During a visit from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last week, Hegseth wore a tie that had the same colors and pattern as the Russian flag. The tie was so similar that Tass, the Russian state news agency, remarked that Hegseth “stood out” from the “restrained” attire of colleagues by wearing a “tie in the colours of the Russian tricolor.” Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special economic envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, even shared a photograph of the secretary to X.

HuffPost reported Monday that when a reporter asked Hegseth’s office if he was aware of the attention the tie had garnered from Russia, Pentagon chief spokesman Sean Parnell replied, “Your mom bought it for him—and it’s a patriotic American tie, moron.”

It looks like this is becoming a thing—though it may be localized to questions from HuffPost, for now. Last week, when HuffPost reporter S.V. Dáte asked who had picked Hungary as the next venue for talks between Trump and Putin, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt had stupidly replied: “Your mom.” A minute later, White House communications director Steven Cheung replied, “Your mom did.”

JD Vance responded to the tie controversy on X Friday: “Or maybe he was wearing the colors of America.” Or maybe Hegseth was wearing the colors of Cuba, or Czech Republic, or Cambodia, or any of the roughly 30 countries with red, white, and blue flags. But strangely enough, only one nation seemed to perceive it as a sneaky signal of support.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington