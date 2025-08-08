Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes Scorched Earth on AIPAC

AIPAC excoriated Greene in a fundraising email to its supporters earlier that day, blasting the Georgia congresswoman for describing Israel’s actions in Gaza as a “genocide.”

“I’m absolutely furious, and as a matter of fact, AIPAC needs to register as a foreign lobbyist because they’re breaking U.S. laws by donating to members of Congress and by taking them on a fully funded trip to Israel,” Greene told OAN. “Every single freshman member of Congress this year, they just took them over just recently and had them meet with the prime minister of Israel.”

House Democrats were the latest recipients of the AIPAC-funded trip, flocking to Israel on Wednesday, according to Punchbowl News. The trip is led by Maryland Representative Steny Hoyer and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar of California. They did not confirm the details of the trip to CNN, including whether or not they expected to meet with Netanyahu.