Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes Scorched Earth on AIPAC
The MAGA congresswoman is warning AIPAC that America is “fed up.”
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene does not take kindly to being compared to a bunch of liberal progressives.
Speaking with One America News on Thursday, Greene responded to criticism from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee by accusing them of “breaking U.S. laws,” underscoring that she was “absolutely furious.”
AIPAC excoriated Greene in a fundraising email to its supporters earlier that day, blasting the Georgia congresswoman for describing Israel’s actions in Gaza as a “genocide.”
“I’m absolutely furious, and as a matter of fact, AIPAC needs to register as a foreign lobbyist because they’re breaking U.S. laws by donating to members of Congress and by taking them on a fully funded trip to Israel,” Greene told OAN. “Every single freshman member of Congress this year, they just took them over just recently and had them meet with the prime minister of Israel.”
House Democrats were the latest recipients of the AIPAC-funded trip, flocking to Israel on Wednesday, according to Punchbowl News. The trip is led by Maryland Representative Steny Hoyer and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar of California. They did not confirm the details of the trip to CNN, including whether or not they expected to meet with Netanyahu.
“But let’s frame that correctly,” Greene continued. “They take them over to meet with the secular government of nuclear-armed Israel. Israel who is less than $400 billion in debt. Israel who has taxpayer-funded health care and college.
“Israel is not hurting, and they’ve already proven that they are more than capable of not only defending themselves but annihilating their enemies to the point of genocide, and that’s what’s happening in Gaza,” she added, emphasizing that the “reason why AIPAC is attacking me is because I dared to tell the truth.”
Advocates, academics, United Nations experts, and human rights groups in and out of Israel have said the state, founded in the wake of the Holocaust, is committing genocide against Palestinians. Last week, Greene joined their voices.
“It’s the most truthful and easiest thing to say that Oct 7th in Israel was horrific and all hostages must be returned, but so is the genocide, humanitarian crisis, and starvation happening in Gaza,” the far-right Georgia congresswoman wrote on X.
A U.N.-backed international food security body reported last week that the “worst-case famine scenario” is currently occurring in Gaza, where Israeli forces have restricted local access to food, water, electricity, and medicine. The report fell short of labeling the situation a full-blown famine, though at least 197 starvation deaths have been reported thus far, local health authorities told Vatican News.
Yet AIPAC derided Greene’s comments as “disgusting,” and likened the MAGA lawmaker to Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar for critiquing Israel.
“If AIPAC wants to come after me and accuse me of betraying my American values—AIPAC, you know what? You can bring it on. I am totally ready for this, and this is a fight that I will fight and I will give it my all, and I can guarantee you, you’re gonna lose because America is fed up,” Greene told OAN Thursday.
“They’re fed up to here with funding foreign wars, funding foreign causes, funding foreign countries for foreign reasons that have nothing to do with Americans while Americans work their ass off every day and pay their taxes and come home and they’re living paycheck to paycheck and their credit cards are maxed out,” she continued. “I don’t care anymore. I honestly don’t care, so I’ll burn this bridge to the ground and I will let the flames light the way ’cause this is a fight that needs to happen.”