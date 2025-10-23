JD Vance Insulted by Israel’s “Stupid Political Stunt” on His Trip
The Israeli Knesset embarrassed the Trump administration during the vice president’s trip.
Vice President JD Vance said Thursday that he’d been personally insulted by Israel’s “very stupid” move to annex the West Bank.
While preparing to depart from Ben Gurion airport after a two-day trip to Israel, Vance was asked about the Israeli Knesset voting in support of a bill that would apply Israeli sovereignty to the occupied Palestinian West Bank, where the Israeli military and settler killings of Palestinians continue.
“When I asked about it, somebody told me that it was a political stunt, that it had no practical significance. It was purely symbolic,” Vance said. “I mean, look, if it was a political stunt, it was a very stupid political stunt and I personally take some insult to it.
“The West Bank is not gonna be annexed by Israel,” he added. “The policy of the Trump administration is that the West Bank will not be annexed by Israel. That will continue to be our policy, and if people want to take symbolic votes, they can do that. But we certainly weren’t happy about it.”
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar claimed that the opposition had staged the vote to “embarrass the government” during Vance’s visit, adding that the bill did not have the support of the government. Last month, Sa’ar himself publicly floated annexing the West Bank.
“As much as it’s our wish or aspiration, we have decided not to bring it [at] this stage to the Knesset, because now on the table, we have huge efforts to [do] everything that Trump’s plan will be successful, and we will invest in that,” Sa’ar said Wednesday.
As President Donald Trump’s supposed “ceasefire” sets in, violent raids and assaults have continued in the West Bank, where the Israeli government has approved dozens of new settlements over the last two years, sparking increased violence against Palestinian residents. There have been more than 1,000 violent settler attacks since the beginning of 2025, according to Al Jazeera, putting this year on track to be the most violent year in the West Bank on record.
Israel has violated the terms of Trump’s fragile peace deal since the start, launching a wave of airstrikes at the Gaza Strip over the weekend, killing dozens of people, including children. The Israeli military said it was responding to violence from Hamas, after individuals in the Rafah area fired guns and an anti-tank missile at IDF forces. But Hamas said it had not violated the agreement.